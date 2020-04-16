I figured if Winston Churchill could take up oil painting in his retirement, why couldn’t I? So I did.
Well, that’s not exactly true; I used to do what folks call “glass blowing” — watch those comments about preachers and hot air — but seeing my wife break my glass creations while dusting, I decided that if I wanted to leave something for the grandkids, I had better take up an unbreakable hobby! That was about 20 years ago, and I have found oil painting to be very rewarding. Even if only a mother could love some of my paintings! Then again, quite a few are in private collections of friends and others.
There are all kinds of painters and paintings. Some folks say that if they want a picture of a landscape, they’ll just take a photo of it. These folks mistakenly think that a landscape artist is trying to be photographically correct. But the artist is trying to bring out on the canvas the special character of what he or she sees in that old tree, or that mountain scene or whatever. I guess it’s kin to Michelangelo chipping away all the extra stone to get to the angel he sees beneath.
When I’m in a thoughtful mood and dabbling with my oil paints, like in these days of “social distancing” and staying at home, I reflect that God is like an artist; He sees something special in each of us, and our lives are his painting — as far as we will let His brush have freedom. We who are artists are aware how we fail to draw forth the essential beauty and character of even an old stone. And when we try to paint portraits, we who are amateurs can be laughable.
I embarked upon a season of portrait painting a few years ago, and painted a recognizable portrait of three of my grandchildren, and a fair portrait of my wife. Then, emboldened with pride, I decided to paint a self-portrait. After all, Rembrandt was always painting himself, and Van Gogh chopped his ear off and then did a self-portrait. I didn’t go that far, you understand.
When I finished the painting, I had to say that it was a quite good painting of a minister in his robe, holding the Word — just the sort of thing you might see hanging in a library or church parlor. But it was obvious that even raccoons would turn up their nose at it.
I showed it to my wife and said, “I think its a quite good painting; if I ever run into the fellow I’ve painted, I’m going to give him this portrait!”
You see, while the painting was all right, I failed to catch whatever it is that makes Earl Davis unique. And we are all unique, you know. My, how we gum that word “unique” to death! We hear TV talking heads speak of someone being “quite unique” or “mighty unique.” The truth is, “unique” means that you are one of a kind. You cannot be halfway unique. Each of us is completely unique. Just as no two snowflakes are the same, no two persons are totally alike. It’s just like God to make each of us special and different, filled with a delightful, unique character. What a God, and what a plan!
Well, I’d best get back to the painting I’m working on. Remember that poem “When Earth’s Last Picture is Painted,” by Rudyard Kipling:
When Earth’s last picture is painted,
and the tubes are twisted and dried,
When the oldest colors have faded,
and the youngest critic has died,
We shall rest, and, faith, we shall need it
— lie down for an aeon or two,
Till the Master of All Good Workmen
shall put us to work anew.
And those that were good shall be happy:
they shall sit in a golden chair;
They shall splash at a ten-league canvas
with brushes of comets’ hair;
They shall find real saints to draw from
— Magdalene, Peter, and Paul;
They shall work for an age at a sitting,
and never be tired at all!
And only the Master shall praise us,
and only the Master shall blame;
And no one shall work for money,
and no one shall work for fame;
But each for the joy of the working,
and each, in his separate star,
Shall draw the Thing as he sees It
for the God of Things as They are!
Yes, the best is yet to be.
Earl Davis’ column “Raccoon Theology” appears biweekly in The Blowing Rocket. Dr. Davis is an artist and pastor of the Middle Fork Baptist Church. He can be contacted at earlcdavis@bellsouth.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.