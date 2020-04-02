One day this past week I went over to Middle Fork Baptist Church where I am serving as pastor. And boy, was the fog heavy — you couldn’t see 50 yards ahead of you. Anyway, I was meeting with our video team to make sure our internet service will handle streaming our worship service online. Interestingly, Middle Fork church just decided about a month ago to install internet and begin streaming our services. Talk about timing! And that leads me to say that if your church is not able to stream your worship services in this time when churches and other groups are being asked not to gather, I would invite you to go to your computer or iPad or iPhone and in your internet browser, type in Middle Fork Baptist Church. This should take you to a Facebook page for our church and there you can find our service videos. You can catch our worship service live by going to our Facebook page at 11 o’clock Sunday mornings, or watch the video later as well. I look forward to welcoming you to Middle Fork in this way!
As I was saying, there I was at church. When we finished our meeting I went outside to leave and suddenly heard the most gosh awful sound getting louder and louder in the fog. You have to realize the fog was so dense I could have cut it with a knife, and here comes this chuff-chuff sound coming louder and louder through the fog. It took a moment for me to realize it was only No. 12 “Tweetsie.” No. 12 is the last steam locomotive remaining from the East Tennessee and Western North Carolina Railroad which ran from Johnson City, Tenn., to Boone from 1919 to 1940. I guess it surprised me because the theme park is closed right now. But it did set me thinking about how we are hearing these chuff-chuff sounds everywhere in these days of the virus pandemic. It seems that whether it is the radio or the newspaper or the television, coming out of the fog is the chuff-chuff of this unseen terror. While in this case I was obviously over-reacting to the sound of our friendly neighbor, that chuff-chuff sound you are hearing everywhere as churches, schools, and businesses keep closing needs our attention.
Truly, as Martin Luther said in a letter during a time of plague in 1527, this is a time for faith not fear, but also a time to use common sense. Luther basically said in respect to the mortal danger of the plague, that if God is ready for us, he knows where to find us, and God’s children are in his hands in these times. Luther also went on to say that we should use common sense and not test God in this. (By that he meant not to foolishly expose ourselves to this danger expecting God to break all his rules of nature to protect us. It reminds me of the fellow who, in a flood time, was stranded on his roof. He rejected the offer of rescue from a motorboat and then from a helicopter. Then he drowned. Reaching heaven, he asked God why he didn’t help. God’s response: I sent a motorboat and a helicopter; you didn’t use common sense.)
So let us keep our faith, remembering that although our church gatherings are suspended, prayer is not. Let us also keep common sense and protect ourselves and others in these days. I think a prayer of St. Patrick may fit these times:
I arise today
Through God’s strength to pilot me: God’s might to uphold me,
God’s wisdom to guide me, God’s eye to look before me,
God’s ear to hear me, God’s word to speak for me,
God’s hand to guard me,
God’s way to lie before me, God’s shield to protect me,
God’s host to save me from snares of devils,
From temptations of vices,
From everyone who shall wish me ill,
Afar and near,
Alone and in multitude.
Earl Davis’ column “Raccoon Theology” appears biweekly in The Blowing Rocket. Dr. Davis is an artist and pastor of the Middle Fork Baptist Church. He can be contacted at earlcdavis@bellsouth.net.
