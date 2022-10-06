It happened years ago while I was a pastor in Tennessee. Our ministerial staff was tearing along the dark rural road, coming back one night from a staff planning retreat. As we sped through the night a patch of light appeared in the darkness — a lighted church steeple. We could see it over a couple of hills, and then we saw a vapor light or two, and realized we were coming into a village. As we were about in front of the little rural church, two things struck me: first, the lighted sign in front of the church had this message: We will miss you, Charlie. And then, I glanced at the front door of the church as we sped by and saw through the open door a coffin down in front of the pulpit, banked by flowers on either side. It was Charlie. We had darted out of the darkness to see the lighted steeple and this scene, and just as quickly we were lost again in the darkness. All the rest of the way back to Memphis I pondered this scene. The message of the sign kept drumming in my head: We will miss you, Charlie. I wondered about the message on the sign — clearly it wasn’t for Charlie to read; perhaps for his family; perhaps for passersby like us? I wondered what kind of man Charlie was; what kind of work he did; whether he was a Christian.
I told my wife the story, and she suggested that maybe the church put up the sign whenever anyone in the community died. I thought about that. What if Charlie were the local bootlegger? For the church to say they would miss Charlie in that case would take more of the grace of God than most churches have! I don’t know anything, really, about Charlie. But this I know, Charlie is the story of each one of us.
“We will miss you, Charlie.” Charlie’s gone, and so is a host of others — every day — that we didn’t count on dying when they did. Charlie will no longer be found in his usual places during the day; at the close of the day; or on Sunday. Charlie’s gone. The sign preaches eloquently a biblical truth we want to ignore: we are all going to die someday, unless Jesus returns first. If we are wise, we will contemplate the reality of our death. After all, only man, of all living creatures, knows he will die.
“We will miss you, Charlie.” That bit of lighted sign raises the question, What was the point of Charlie’s life? Why was he here? What is the purpose of life? Depending upon your view of life, Charlie’s life was either a blind happenstance, random genes calling to genes, or the beautiful, intricate plan of Almighty God. If Charlie’s life — and your life and mine—is the plan of God, than words like purpose, meaning, fulfillment, hope, joy, peace ought to be used to describe Charlie’s life. The Bible tells us this is God’s intention for our life. Jesus said, “I came that they might have life, and have it more abundantly.” Did Charlie understand that God was his silent partner in blessings? Did Charlie understand that God knew all about him and still loved him? Did Charlie realize that rejection of God’s forgiveness and shaping Spirit makes our lives empty and futile?
“We will miss you, Charlie.” But notice that Charlie not only died, he is missed. I don’t know what Charlie did in that community, but he left a hole, a gap, a tear in the fabric of the community when he left. Another way of putting this: Charlie’s gone — what’d he leave behind? He’s done whatever he’s going to do in this world. And the newspaper no doubt spoke of what he left behind. But it didn’t mention the most important thing he left behind — his influence. He had influence, you know. For good or bad. There are children whose lives were shaped by Charlie without his saying a word ... just by the way he lived and what they saw. For in each of our minds is a huge collection of memories of those people around us as we grew as children.
We will miss you, Charlie. Charlie’s gone — where’d he go? Now there’s a question for you. Where did Charlie go? Not even Joe, who never darkens the church door, believes that Charlie just ended; that Charlie doesn’t exist anymore. Something in us says that this life is not the end. Polls show that an overwhelming majority of both churched and unchurched people believe in a hereafter. Of course, a lot more people believe in heaven than in hell. Charlie’s gone to either heaven or eternal separation from God. And he has gone there not on the basis of his deeds, not on the basis of whether he was a good man or a bad man. Remember the words of Jesus that most all of us learned as a little child: “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish, but have eternal life.”
Remember Charlie.
Earl Davis’ column “Raccoon Theology” appears biweekly in The Blowing Rocket. Dr. Davis is an author, an artist, earldavisfineart.com, and also a minister presently serving at College Avenue Baptist Church in Lenoir, NC, and can be contacted at earlcdavis@bellsouth.net
