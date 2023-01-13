My Christmas was wonderful, thank you, and I trust yours was as well. However, this past Christmas season was a tough one for several of my friends. Some had lost their husband or wife, some were desperately ill, others were anxiously awaiting medical test results. Just this week I called an old pastor friend in another state upon hearing that he has cancer. He appreciated the call. We talked of old times 50 years ago, we faced his present situation with cancer, and he said that he was ready if God called him home. As I pondered that conversation I felt you and I should talk about the uncertainty of 2023 and all the things that may happen to us individually.
You’ve heard the story about the long-ago king who, faced with many problems, called his wisest counselors together and asked them to come up with a motto that would get him through whatever he might face. “Make it short enough to engrave on my signet ring,” he said. “It must be my guide, wise and true and enduring.”
Here is what they came up with: “This too shall pass away.”
Very Good! This too shall pass away: tragedies, tears, victories, broken hearts, joy, sadness, success, failure. Life is not a fairy tale. As the poet William Henley put it in his famous poem Invictus — “life is real, life is earnest. . .” Life is a kaleidoscope of good and bad things. So, you say, “That’s it? The only advice you can give your friends — or yourself — for whatever comes in 2023 is to realize that “this too shall pass away? That I should be content to see life as a mixture of struggles until finally we come to the last defeat and the candle is blown out, along with my best and highest dreams?”
Well, no, that’s not all. Yet there is strength in realizing that whatever you face will indeed pass away. Nothing in this world lasts forever. I have tried for decades, when in a trying situation, to imagine the worst that could happen, then remind myself that things are not that bad, and even if they were, this too shall pass away. But this is where Henley’s magnificent poem has no more to say. You remember how he ends the poem, “It matters not how strait the gate, How charged with punishments the scroll, I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul.” Really? And how’d that turn out?
Here’s my take on whatever you face in 2023. Do remember that “This too shall pass away.” Daylight follows the night, and sunshine the storm. There is an old hymn which says, “I trace the rainbow through the rain, and know the morn shall tearless be.” And I hope you will also say with the Apostle Paul, “I have learned in whatever state I am, to be content.” He said that because Jesus of Nazareth was with him. He said that because through his relationship with Jesus he found purpose, meaning, and strength in the midst of hard times. So Paul had the peace that passes understanding. Jesus said, “My peace I leave with you.” And “I am with you always.”
Indeed, whatever 2023 brings to you, remember this too shall pass away. Why, even heaven and earth will someday pass away, but the promises of Jesus to be with us, to guide and strengthen us, will never pass away. If you and I keep our eyes on Jesus, we will find 2023 full of good things that far outweigh the hard times.
So, in 2023 don’t hang your hat on something that will pass away.
