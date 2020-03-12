St. Patrick’s Day is coming up. Although all we really know about him comes from two small documents he wrote, St. Paddy is surrounded by legends. But you cannot argue with the fact that this man was a dangerously committed Christian! As a teenager he was kidnapped from Britain by some Irish raiders around A.D. 400 and taken to the Emerald Isle. After some years he managed to escape and hitchhike aboard a ship back to England. Would you believe he had a dream in which he was told to go back to Ireland and preach the Gospel! And that’s really about all we can nail down with certainty.
So what about all those St. Patrick’s Day customs? Hmm, some of them may have their origin in a love for the bottle rather than great admiration for Patrick. And wearing the color green on St. Patrick’s Day? Beats me; I find that originally the color associated with this saint was blue. You can go on wearing green, however, but excuse me if I don’t join the parade. You see, years ago I got into trouble wearing green. It happened like this. I was pastor of the First Baptist Church in Memphis, Tenn., at the time, and one of my church members gave me a green St. Patrick’s Day tie to wear on the Sunday before the holiday. Being a good sport, I wore the tie. I am not usually dramatic in my preaching, but on that Sunday at the close of the sermon I leaned over and my tie pressed against the pulpit, pressing a button in the tie, during the commitment appeal I was making. Suddenly my tie began blasting out the favorite Irish tune, “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling.” I couldn’t turn it off! Try that for an embarrassing moment in front of some 50,000 folks who were watching our church service on television!
A few years back when touring Ireland I visited Slane Hill. It’s one of the places associated with St. Patrick’s work. It is said that here on this hill, after a year or so preaching in Ireland, Patrick held a great celebration with an Easter bonfire. And each year the celebration and bonfire are still held there. Anyway, such a Christian celebration angered the nearby Druid king at Tara. Still, it turned out well, as some of the Druid leaders were converted.
The three-leaf clover is associated with Patrick, who is said to have used it to explain the three-in-one nature of the Holy Trinity. That’s a three-leaf clover, not a four-leaf clover. I like a more likely version of Patrick’s explanation of the Trinity, the Triquetra. The Triquetra is an Irish Celtic Christian symbol composed of three interlocking fishes (I wear a Triquetra each Sunday in my lapel — it doesn’t sing). The fish symbol used by early Christians comes from the Greek word for fish, the letters of which are the first letters of each word in the phrase “Jesus Christ, God’s Son, Savior.”
That may be too much theology for you; it is for the raccoons that nightly troop by the Irish Celtic cross in my yard, checking out with a vain hope the possibility of finding food on my back deck. But I promise you, if you turn up at Middle Fork church this Sunday, I won’t be wearing a tie that sings “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.