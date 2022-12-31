I know that Jan. 1 doesn’t really mark some deep change in the flow of the days of our lives. And yet, while there is no physical compartment we cross over at midnight on December 31st, the first day of the new year does indeed offer a powerful incentive for change, for a second chance. And who among us doesn’t need a second chance! So, go ahead with those resolutions — no doubt you will break most of them before the end of January, but you’ll not be any worse off than if you hadn’t made the effort!
A while back I read a most interesting book entitled Last in Their Class: Custer, Pickett and the Goats of West Point by James Robbins. It is a fascinating account of the careers of the West Point cadets who ended up at the bottom of their class at the academy. The man at the very bottom of the list was known as the “goat”, a term denoting stubbornness, persistence, mischievousness and playfulness. And so they were. Apparently some cadets put more brain power and energy in reaching the objective of being the man at the bottom of the class than others put into being first in their class. The lowest academic group of cadets were known as the “Immortals.” Based, I suppose, on the reality that even if some of those at the bottom failed, those who remained at the tail end of the class became the newest last section. So it was that the Immortals were always with the class.
The two most famous “goats” were George Custer and George Pickett. No, U.S. Grant was not at the bottom of his class as is often said; he was 37th out of 41 in his class — which in itself made him an “Immortal.”
George Armstrong Custer was the goat of his class in 1861. But by the end of June in 1863 he was commissioned a brigadier general of volunteers, at that time the youngest American general officer in history at the age of 23. He went on to become a major general in the war years. Of course you know his end.
Another goat was George Pickett of the class of ‘45, who distinguished himself in the Mexican War, and went on to become a major general and division commander in Lee’s army. In July of 1863 Pickett became a household name and achieved lasting fame with “Pickett’s Charge” at Gettysburg.
The book is full of the amazing and brave exploits of these men at the bottom of the class. The “goats” of West Point in general were as brave and resourceful as the top men in their class in warfare. Sometimes they just needed a second chance to prove themselves. As I read that very entertaining book, I began to think about how it is true in all of life — most of us need a second chance. Oftentimes a judgement based on one effort will not tell the whole story. Perhaps it is true in your life.
I’d hate to be judged by my high school or college record. And I think that, with a second effort, some crooked areas of my life could yet be straightened up. A second chance is invaluable. Ask the person who has managed to stop drinking, or kick the habit of smoking, or the one who made a terrible mistake and served jail time and now, years later, is an exemplary and productive citizen. Ask the one who responded to Christ in a Billy Graham crusade about what the second chance Christ offers has meant in his or her life. And for my money, the best place to seek a second chance is at church.
That’s what the New Year is for, I think. The opportunity to draw a line in the sand, to make some resolutions, to make some vows to God, to move from the “goat” to — perhaps — the hero.
You know, I ate everything that didn’t eat me this holiday season. I guess now’s the time to turn over a new leaf, to make some resolutions, to tighten the belt, to go on the diet . . . And you?
Earl Davis’ column “Raccoon Theology” appears biweekly in the Watauga Democrat and the Blowing Rocket. Dr. Davis is an author, an artist, earldavisfineart.com, and also a minister presently serving as interim pastor of College Avenue Baptist Church in Lenoir, NC, and can be contacted at earlcdavis@bellsouth.net
