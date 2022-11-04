”From ghoulies and ghosties
And long-leggety beasties
And things that go bump in the night,
Good Lord, deliver us.”
Old Irish Prayer
At this Halloween time, think on these things. The Greeks had a word for it—phobias. There was even a temple in Sparta to the god Phobos. We still speak of their “phobias,” for they are our own: hydrophobia, claustrophobia, gamophobia, thanatophobia the list is endless—fear of water, fear of small places, fear of marriage, fear of death, and so on. Some of these fears are real and some are imaginary.
Much of what we fear most is unfounded and unhealthy, yet these fears cripple us and keep us from being the kind of person God intends us to be. What is your biggest fear this morning? What do you fear most? What would you write down on a sheet of paper as your greatest fear? A national poll found that most people fear most the death of a loved one, followed by fear of their own death, loss of job, etc. Does your fear keep you from living a full life? Does it keep you from being what God wants you to be?
Think about the source of your deepest fear. Many people are fearful of many things because they feel unworthy in general. They fear the worse because deep down they feel they are not worthy of anything else. Our fears are often rooted in the turmoil of change as we move through life. Perhaps fear of the unknown is at the root of your worst fears. Maybe you have experienced uncertainty and dread between the taking of material for a biopsy and the receiving of the news of its being either benign or malignant. Remember how your imaginations ran wild in that atmosphere of uncertainty.
How shall we deal with these fears? We must learn to deal with our fears, else we will go through this world spiritually and emotionally crippled. To dwell upon our fears only increases their power over us and lets them shape our situations and feed on our imaginations.
Remember the story of the man who had a flat tire one night on a lonely stretch of rural road. Rummaging in the trunk of his car, he discovered he had no jack with which to change the tire. He looked far down the road both ways, and spotted a light in the distance. Relieved, he set out for the house. But as he walked, he realized it was past midnight, and he began to imagine the reception he might get when he knocked on the man’s door. As he walked he turned over the possibilities in his mind: the man might be angry; he might even cuss him out for waking him at such an hour. As he drew closer to the house, he considered that the man might even come to the door with a shotgun! By the time he reached the house and knocked on the door, all he said to the amazed and sleepy farmer who answered the door was, “Well, keep your old jack!” Just like one bullfrog in a pond can sound like a hundred at night, so a fear multiplies its strength from our imagination.
I would make two suggestions for dealing with our fears. The first is this: Realizing that fear and faith cannot both rule under the same roof, build a deep relationship to God through Jesus. If Jesus is your Unseen Companion, there is at your right hand a power and a presence from beyond this world, capable of giving you victory over your fears. When we let our fears dominate us we live out of the meager supply of our own strength. I know most of you are Christians, but in our crises, we so often let fear step up and take charge.
The second suggestion I make to help you conquer your fears is this: many of our fears fade away when we are committed to a great purpose larger than ourselves. I kindly say that some folks who live in the shadow of various fears would find life satisfying, even delightful again if you would give yourself to the great cause of your Lord through your church in these days.
I like the response of the little four-year-old girl when asked what she should do when afraid. She said, “First I would tell my parents, then I would close my eyes real tight and think good thoughts.” That’s it; tell the Father your fears, then concentrate on good thoughts—of His love and care for us. The Psalmist has expressed it: “What time I am afraid, I will trust in Thee.”
Earl Davis’ column “Raccoon Theology” appears biweekly in the Watauga Democrat and the Blowing Rocket. Dr. Davis is an author, an artist, earldavisfineart.com, and also a minister presently serving as interim pastor of College Avenue Baptist Church in Lenoir, NC, and can be contacted at earlcdavis@bellsouth.net
