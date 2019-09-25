BLOWING ROCK — Quilts of Valor’s Alleghany Quilters Guild honored World War II Veteran William “Bob” Bromley Magruder at his Blowing Rock home Monday, Sept. 23, with his very own quilt, a small gesture thanking him for his service.
“For your services bold and true, we place these stitches in fields of blue, you’ve kept us free and far from harm, we pray this keeps you safe and warm,” the inscription on the quilt stated.
Carolyn Patton and Barbara Moncrief from the Alleghany Quilters Guild made the presentation to Magruder. As part of the presentation, Patton and Moncrief wrapped Magruder in his quilt.
A Private First Class with the 101st Airborne, Magruder parachuted into Normandy on June 6, 1944, what is now commonly referred to as D-Day, the start of the Allied invasion of Nazi-occupied France.
Magruder recounted the glider trip over the English Channel to Normandy, where he said they came under heavy fire from Nazi anti-aircraft guns and as a result, had to jump early.
“I was proud to serve,” Magruder said. “I had my 19th birthday in France.”
According to family records, Magruder later took part in Operation Market Garden in Holland and was in the besieged Bastonge region of Belgium during the Battle of the Bulge during Christmas week of 1944.
Magruder later lived in Shelbyville, Tenn., and had his seasonal home built in Blowing Rock in the 1980s, where he is now retired with his wife of 33 years, Patricia, who was celebrating her 95th birthday on Sept. 23.
The Quilts of Valor Foundation, founded in 2003, has more than 11,000 members in chapters all across the United States and has awarded more than 200,000 quilts since then.
According to Patton and Moncrief, the Alleghany Quilters Guild meets once a month to sew all day and have created 153 quilts since its founding in 2015.
“It’s a way for quilters to express appreciation,” Patton said.
For more information about Quilts of Valor, visit www.QOVF.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.