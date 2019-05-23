Editor’s note: The following is a chapter from the manuscript titled “Ole Mean Carrie Buck,” written by Thomas Buxton of Columbia, S.C. The manuscript is based on interviews with his mother, Carrie Miller Buxton, about her life in Blowing Rock in the middle of the 20th century.
I love to read and I especially like biographies and autobiographies. I have so many Kennedy books and my son, Ben, is quite a Republican. When he came in not long ago, he said, “Mother, when one looks at your library, he would think that you might be a Democrat.”
I said, I sure am! I love the Kennedys! My library has grown so much over the past 10 years that I hardly have enough room for the books. I have my own lend-a-hand library and lend books out to all my friends. Right now, I’ve got five out that I’m getting worried about. And the daily paper! I’ve always said, “If it came to the place where I had to do without food or the paper, they could just take the food. I couldn’t get along without the paper.” I love that daily paper!
My dear mother used to tell us girls that our hands should never be idle, even when we were resting. Mostly what I do now is of a resting nature, but most of the time that I’m sitting, I’m knitting or crocheting something for one of you children or grandchildren or knotting on a spread.
I’ve always hoped to be able to make a little money on my knotted spreads, but no one seems to want to pay anything like their value for them. One spread requires hundreds of hours of work, and I’ll be darn if I’m selling them for nothing! I’ve decided that I’d rather make them and give them to members of my family who appreciate them and treasure them. I’ve always sewn my “Made with living hands by Mom” label on each one. All of you children have at least one, as do most of my grandchildren.
I’ve got a nice bunch of grandchildren — good looking ones, too. The girls are all as pretty as can be and the boys are all handsome. They write me letters and send me cards and come to visit often and have been very attentive during my recent illness.
