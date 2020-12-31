Though celebrations may look a little different this year, there are still a few ways you can ring in the New Year in the High Country. Check out the list of local events below.
NEW YEARS EVE FIREWORKS AT BEECH MOUNTAIN: Come and help us celebrate the end of 2020 and ring in 2021 with a firework display. The fireworks are free to enjoy and will begin when the clock strikes midnight. Fireworks can be viewed from lodge deck and in the resort village. This event will take place at Beech Mountain Resort. For more information call (828) 387-2011.
SUGAR MOUNTAIN NEW YEARS EVE CELEBRATION: A New Year’s Eve celebration mountain style. Join us for a complimentary alpine torch light parade at 11:45 p.m. and a firework show at midnight. A fee, as well as reservations for the indoor festivities from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. featuring live music by The Rockabilly’s, are required and should be made by calling (828) 898-4521 Ex. 261.
HORTON HOTEL BALL DROP: We are Dropping the Ball on 2020 a little early and welcoming in a New Year with The 2nd Annual Ball Drop at the Horton Hotel. View it from the Rooftop or outdoors in Downtown Boone. We will also offer a live virtual stream of the event. The countdown will take place at 8 p.m. Last call is 9 p.m. and doors open at 4 p.m. Space is limited, first come first serve. Reservations are not required. For more information about this event call (828) 832-8060.
NEW YEAR SUNRISE: Ring in a epic New Year on Tuesday, Jan. 1, for the first sunrise of 2020 — atop Grandfather Mountain. This special event will allow guests the rare opportunity to visit Grandfather Mountain outside of regular operating hours, along with complimentary coffee and bearclaws. Weather permitting, the event is open to no more than 100 participants, and registration is required. Admission to the New Year’s sunrise event costs $15, in addition to general admission, meaning $35 for adults and $24 for children. Guests are free to remain in the park all day, but those who leave before 9:30 a.m. will have their general admission charge refunded. For more information about this event call (828) 733-2013.
APPALACHIAN SKI MOUNTAIN NEW YEARS EVE FIREWORKS CELEBRATION: Appalachian Ski Mountain will hold their annual New Years Eve Fireworks Celebration. The fireworks show will begin at the new family friendly time of 9:30 p.m. The event will also feature restaurant specials from 5 — 9 p.m. and evening ice skating from 7 — 9 p.m. The ski slopes will remain open until 10 p.m. Both ski and skate reservations are required. For more information call (828) 295-7828.
