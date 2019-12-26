With Christmas in the rear view mirror, hopefully a positive anticipation of a New Year with the cool even number 2020 is building in all of us. Yes, most of the students at Appalachian State University are off the mountain and still in their home regions, yet the ski resorts in the High Country are filled with outdoor enthusiasts from our area and all over the eastern United States.
This year, New Year’s Eve falls on a Tuesday, and there will be fun to be had by those who venture out. Below are some NYE options to consider.
Appalachian Ski Resort located near Blowing Rock will offer up the chance to ski and ice skate until 11:30 p.m. on NYE, after which a torchlight ski run and fireworks will bring in 2020.
In nearby Blowing Rock, Twiggs Restaurant and Bar will host a NYE bash with live music by local favorites BanDam, and Timberlake Restaurant and Bar at Chetola Resort will feature the music of the Klee and Mike Show as midnight nears.
For those wanting to travel further up into the mountains, head toward the resort town of Banner Elk located just 17 miles from Boone where you will find both Beech Mountain Ski Resort and Sugar Mountain Ski Resort.
Sugar Mountain Ski Resort is located 5,350 feet above sea level and features a mile-plus run and much more. On NYE, Sugar Ski will host two parties in its main building with an All-Ages Jam in the Third Floor Cafeteria featuring live music by The Rockabillies and more, and a 21-plus adult party will be happening in the Last Run Lounge. Everything turns to the outdoors as midnight approaches with the annual 11:45 p.m. torchlight ski happening right before the fireworks at midnight. The fireworks are free to the general public.
Beech Mountain Ski Resort, located at 5,506 feet, will also host two NYE get-togethers with one geared for all ages and another one for adults only, with the latter featuring the live party band Dr. Bacon. Late night ice skating will be available with fireworks following at midnight.
In the town of Banner Elk itself, there will be plenty of chances to have some fun on Monday evening. The Bayou Smokehouse and Bar and next door Barra Club will be open on NYE. Highlanders Grill and Tavern will also host a NYE celebration with the band The Collective.
If you are staying in Boone, many local establishments will be opening up their doors for NYE fun. The Boone Saloon will be hosting NYE with a New Year’s Eve Album Release Party by Funkelstiltskin and The Tapp Room will be showcasing a triple bill that night with live music by Ozone Jones, Foxy Moron and Galloway.
Two local Boone breweries will be open on NYE with their award-winning beer and cider flowing all night. Appalachian Mountain Brewery will feature live music on NYE and Lost Province Brewery will offer their usual fine food and brew menus as local favorites The Lazybirds play their danceable swing music until midnight.
For all who are visiting us from off of the mountain, welcome, have fun and stay safe. For those of us who get to live in these western North Carolina High Country, let us celebrate the New Year and then rejuvenate ourselves and move forward so we can make the best out of 2020 in this beautiful and unique part of the world.
