Summer break came to a close and Watauga County Schools students, faculty and staff returned to their classrooms for the 2019-20 school year on Aug. 19.
According to WCS Superintendent Scott Elliott, the school system is starting the year with a projected enrollment of 4,812 students across its institutions. He added that enrollment numbers take a few weeks to finalize, but the projected number would be the highest enrollment for WCS in the last 15 years.
Elliott visited each of the nine schools throughout the first day and said “there was a positive energy everywhere.”
“We had one of the smoothest starts to the school year that I can remember,” Elliott said.
The calendar for the public school system can be found by visiting www.wataugaschools.org/domain/886.
