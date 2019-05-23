BLOWING ROCK — Doors will open this Memorial Day weekend at Sunny Day Park, a brand new children’s store in downtown Blowing Rock that will offer high quality plush toys, cute finds, child and baby keepsake gifts and more.
Located at 1098-1 Main Street in the Martin House, the store is conveniently located with direct access to the park.
Sunny Day Park is the parent company for local author, speaker and child advocate Penny Lea, who has been traveling the country for 37 years. The company is now launching a nationwide campaign to stop bullying and get her first children’s book, The Panicky Picnic, to as many children as possible with its important message: “kindness wins.”
The mission includes donating as many books as possible, starting with children’s homes, pediatric hospitals, school libraries and other kid-focused programs and organizations. Retail sales of the book and items from Sunny Day Park’s storefront in Blowing Rock will help cover costs and allow for more book donations. Shoppers may also sponsor the donation of books to any children’s home or organization in the country of their choice.
The author is currently booking community events such as story time readings, speaking engagements and book signings, and the company is now seeking partnerships, sponsorships and endorsements from other businesses and organizations that would like to join the “kindness wins” campaign. For more information on Sunny Day Park, visit sunnydaypark.com or contact the author by email at penny@sunnydaypark.com.
A grand opening at the downtown Blowing Rock storefront will be held later in the summer.
