Join the North Carolina Humanities Council for “Whose Water Is it Anyway?,” an interactive panel discussion on drought, water rights, our water supply, and other themes present in their “Watershed Moments: Statewide Read” novel “The Water Knife” by Paolo Bacigalupi. Click to register: https://bit.ly/2Lhx33W.
This free event on Jan. 19, features award-winning writer and NC State Professor John Kessel, author Jacqui Castle, and NC Drought Management Advisory Council member Klaus Albertin in a conversation moderated by Charlotte Readers Podcast host Landis Wade.
Want to be part of the conversation? Submit your questions to North Carolina Humanities Council’s Facebook and Twitter pages (@NCHumanities) using #WatershedMoments before the start of the event. If they select your question to be answered during the event, you’ll receive an exclusive environmental-themed prize.
Need a copy of the book?
The North Carolina Humanities Council’s “Watershed Moments: Statewide Read” is a statewide book club that invites you to read “The Water Knife” by Paolo Bacigalupi and “Dry” by Jarrod and Neal Shusterman as the jumping-off point for meaningful conversations about matters in our communities and state.
Claim your free e-book copy of both books using this registration form while supplies last: https://bit.ly/2X9vDLH.
For a limited time, Bookmarks is offering 20 percent off hard copies of both books. Use the discount code 21WATER at checkout to claim this offer.
Buy The Water Knife: https://www.bookmarksnc.org/book/9780804171533.
If you need more information about the books or the programming, contact Melissa Giblin, programs coordinator, at mgiblin@nchumanities.org or (704) 687-1526.
