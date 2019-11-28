BOONE — Students of Watauga and Avery High School are invited to join Mountain Alliance at Center 45 on Friday, Dec. 6, to climb and raise money.
There will be games, music, food, a raffle, a holiday sweater contest and climbing games to participate in at the event. Students also have the opportunity to participate in a lock-in and spend the night at Center 45. Students are encouraged to get friends, family, neighbors and anyone they know to purchase a raffle ticket or donate to the cause — the public are also welcome to purchase raffle tickets simply by making a donation on www.anython.com/Climbathon2019.
Anyone who donates will have one raffle ticket entered for every $5 donated. Prizes include an App Ski Season Pass, High Gravity Adventure passes, a private cave tour, a Mountain Alliance 2020 Dining Guide, tickets to the Schaefer Center and prizes from Reid’s Cafe, Doc’s Rocks, Mystery Hill, Wahoo’s, ReGear and more. All proceeds from the event will go towards providing more transformative experiences and support for High Country Teens.
Mountain Alliance is a youth-focused organization that operates out of Watauga and Avery High Schools, offering high school students outdoor adventure, service, community and leadership programming. In addition, Mountain Alliance provides an after-school program where students can work on homework and hang out with fellow classmates, connect with a tutor, enjoy a free snack and learn about college opportunities. Core outdoor activities include rock climbing, caving, canoeing, biking, camping and backpacking. These activities challenge students physically and mentally and shape confidence within teens.
Service opportunities include, but are not limited to, Hospitality House, Hunger and Health Coalition, river clean-ups, hurricane relief projects, and service with state and national parks. By providing these community contributions, the students are able to see their hard work and make a difference in their community. These opportunities also allow students to gain an understanding of how their decisions can impact others.
According to a Mountain Alliance parent, “Mountain Alliance showed our son how actually “doing” something can make a significant difference: to the community, to the environment and to himself. Being a part of a group has given him a place to “belong” and feel that his efforts have value.” Most importantly, Mountain Alliance gives students a place to belong, to grow and to connect.
Anyone interested in donating is encouraged to visit www.anython.com/climbathon2019 and can learn more about Mountain Alliance by visiting www.MountainAlliance.org.
For additional information you may contact Mountain Alliance by email Rachel@MountainAlliance.org or by phone (828) 263-1770).
