ASHEVILLE — Those who love the Blue Ridge Parkway have more time to protect its recreational spaces through the Trails & Views Forever challenge.
In late 2019, an anonymous donor offered a challenge grant of $300,000 to kick off the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation’s initiative to repair trails, picnic areas, campgrounds and overlooks. Recognizing that donations have slowed during the COVID-19 crisis, the donor is extending the deadline to Sept. 30 to meet this all-or-nothing challenge.
Carolyn Ward, CEO of the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, said that no matter the size, every gift will provide care for Parkway recreational areas in strategic and sustainable ways.
“We are grateful that this match will allow donors’ contributions to go even further to care for the places they love to hike, take in mountain views, picnic with family and friends and camp under the stars,” Ward said.
Trails & Views Forever is a new initiative to restore the Parkway’s recreational assets, which are deteriorating due to insufficient funding for maintenance and improvements. Working with the National Park Service, the Foundation is developing a comprehensive plan to restore and care for trails, picnic areas, campgrounds and overlooks along the 469-mile motor road.
Protecting natural resources and improving experiences for visitors are cornerstones of the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation’s mission. Because the outdoor recreational areas along the Parkway are in a serious state of decline, the Trails & Views Forever initiative’s overall goal is $3 million to be spent over 5 to 10 years for restoration and enhancements.
Donors who give $1,000 or more will receive a limited edition patch and their names will be included on acknowledgement signs at key locations along the Parkway.
To learn more about the Trails & Views Forever program and the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation visit TrailsandViews.org or BRPFoundation.org.
