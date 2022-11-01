BLOWING ROCK — Monsters took over Blowing Rock as the town hosted the annual Blowing Rock Halloween Festival on Oct. 29. The day started off with carnival games from 3-5 p.m., followed by hayrides that lasted from 4-8 p.m. Crowds started to line up at 5:45 p.m. for the Monster March where community members in costumes galore gathered to march down the road.
The Monster March began at the American Legion, where hundreds of children and families got dressed up and paraded through Main Street while even more people found a place to sit or stand and watch as the parade went by. The crowd was full of unique costumes like a 10-foot-tall homemade witch costume that wowed attendees and spectators alike. A popular costume among young children were blow-up costumes like Among Us characters, cowboys and others. From monsters, vampires and skeleton, to princesses, basketball players, and Pokemon characters, there was a costume for everything.
The rest of the night consisted of trick-or-treating on Main Street and a costume contest with the famous DJ Taco at 7:30 p.m. The night ended with a moonlight scavenger hunt around town at 8:30 p.m.
After the parade, the businesses lining Main Street opened their doors to trick-or-treaters. children and their families were able to walk down one side of Main Street and back up the other. Halloween baskets were overflowing as families headed back to their cars after a long night of festivities.
