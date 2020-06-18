BLOWING ROCK — Memorial Park in Blowing Rock has been planning to open its new playground equipment to visitors during the first days of July, but with recent long periods of high rain in the High Country, Jennifer Brown, director of the Blowing Rock Parks and Recreation Department says the project “may take longer to complete.”
The original, tentative opening date of the playground was set to be July 4, according to past Blowing Rocket reports.
“Our goal is still the beginning of July,” Brown said, noting that “we are playing it week-by-week at this point.”
The new 10,000-square-foot playground includes 120 features, 77 of which will be ADA-accessible, that vary in age limits from 2-12. The playground and its assortment of activities serve to combine two previous playground areas in Memorial Park that only allowed for children from 5-12 years old and 2-5 years old, respectively.
Under Gov. Roy Cooper’s phased reopening plan, playgrounds are not expected to reopen until Phase 3 due to the chance of COVID-19 virus transmission involving playground equipment.
Brown said on June 16 that “we will have to see what the governor’s restrictions are” when construction is completed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.