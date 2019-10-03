Approximately 15 churches in the Three Forks Baptist Association simultaneously hosted community-wide service events on Sept. 21 to improve local lives and share the gospel.
The day of service was formerly known as “Impact Watauga,” but is now known to participants as High Country Impact. Throughout the day, congregations gathered throughout the community for various community service projects and fellowship activities. The ultimate goal of the event is to create a platform to share the love of Christ by utilizing various good deeds, jobs and helpful tasks.
Bethel Baptist Church visited Joy Cove group home, made home visits to church members and pressure washed a community members home. First Baptist Church packed lunches for Habitat for Humanity volunteers near Green Valley School. Laurel Springs Baptist Church picked up trash in the White Laurel neighborhood and sang at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation.
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church hosted a Family Fest event at the Historic Blowing Rock School. Perkinsville Baptist Church handed out water at the Boone Greenway. Pleasant Grove Baptist Church hosted a first responders dinner at the church. Rutherwood conducted landscape work at Parkway School.
South Fork Baptist Church cut up a tree at the TFBA office for its wood-cutting ministry as well as created “chemo care bags” for the Seby B. Jones Cancer Center. Stony Fork Baptist Church hosted a coat giveaway for Parkway School students. Union Baptist Church gave away water at a 5K race, filled handbags with personal supplies for OASIS clients, mowed yards for community members, gave away donuts and visited the elderly. Willowdale Baptist Church held a car show to raise money for missions at the church. Three Forks Church had a Community Day at the church.
Howard’s Creek Church conducted work at the home of an elderly church member and put together Sunshine Baskets. Earlier in the month as part of High Country Impact, Meat Camp Baptist Church helped with roofing work at a church in Caldwell County. Poplar Grove Baptist Church members created comfort bags for patients at the Seby B. Jones Cancer Center as well as provided fruit trays for cancer center employees.
For more information on the Three Forks Baptist Association, visit www.3forksassoc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.