BLOWING ROCK — Katherine Lile, local shop owner and now author, held a launch party for her new crafting book, Zigzag Rope Sewing Projects.
The excitement was palpable as Katherine Lile and her staff celebrated her book release. Lile owns and operates The Mountain Thread Company, a crafting and fabric shop in Blowing rock that she opened in 2015. She held her launch party at her shop and had snacks, a silent auction and demonstrations from the crafts in her book. Lile was on the porch signing books for those who purchased them.
Lile’s book, Zigzag Rope Sewing Projects, is a crafting book that consist of rope-work projects that are simple enough to do at home. When finished they are both beautiful and utilitarian.
Lile started writing her book in early 2021. She worked nonstop on every aspect of the book. Lile wrote the patterns, did the step-by-step patterns for the book and completed all the writing. It took about a year and a half to complete.
“It’s why we are celebrating really big.In all seriousness I love hearing the laughter. I have the best staff ever,” Lile said.
Lile joked about taking the next few years off after the big book release, but her mother quickly said that it would be unlike her to not be working.
Sharon Lile, Katherine Lile’s mother in law, was demonstrating some of the rope work that people can do, from the book.
“She is just killing it. She is knocking it out of the park. I am so glad she married my son,” Sharon Lile said.
Lile took a break from signing books and mingling with customers to announce a random raffle. The raffle was unique, instead of a number system it was craft related. For example, asking if anyone had a safety pin on them or if someone could show her a picture of something they had crafted in the last week.
The audience was filled with laughter and rummaging through bags and coat pockets.
The silent auction had tables lined with rope goods, where all the rope was locally made. Lile strived to use strictly local good in order to produce her book, and exampled that with the silent auction and demonstrations. All the proceeds of the silent auction were donated to the Watauga Education Foundation, a local nonprofit that supports educators through grants.
“A big part of Mountain Thread Company is connecting people with the local economy. I pull in products made in North Carolina. We live locally, and we are just trying to connect people to what’s going on here, even if they are visiting from far away. So, the Watauga Education Foundation, I have kids in Watauga County Schools, this is a way to give back to the community in a meaningful way,” Lile said.
Lile is looking forward to the next big celebration for The Mountain Thread Company, which will be its seven year anniversary.
For more information on Katherine Lile’s shop and book visit www.themountainthreadcompany.com/book.
