WEST JEFFERSON — LifeStore Bank has announced that, beginning on May 1, it will donate $10 to either the Heath & Hunger Coalition of Boone or the Ashe County Sharing Center when customers sign up for paperless statements.
“It’s an easy way to help out at a time when it is really needed,” said Judy Current, director of marketing and strategic growth. “The customer can enjoy the convenience and safety of getting their monthly statements sent to their inbox.”
Additionally, the number of people experiencing food insecurities is greater than ever due to COVID-19, and the money donated to local food pantries will allow food banks to continue purchasing supplies and take advantage of discounts from their sources, according to LifeStore.
Hunger & Health Coalition can purchase $50 worth of food, LifeStore said in its statement.
For more information about signing up for online statments, visit www.golifestore.com or call (336) 246-4344.
Updates from the Hunger & Health Coalition of Boone and the Ashe County Sharing Center can be found online at www.hungerandhealthcoalition.com and www.ashesharingcenter.org, respectively.
