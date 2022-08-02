Blowing Rock got a wake up call of sorts early Monday morning, July 18. Unfortunately, there was no water for morning coffee. A main water line had ruptured, dumping well over two million gallons and the leak was not located and repaired until late Monday evening. Many homes still had no water pressure well into Tuesday.
At the Medical Park, we had to cancel dozens of appointments and the Urgent Care was forced to close, leaving many minor emergencies or COVID-19 cases forced to seek treatment elsewhere. Every restaurant could not open. Residents, hotel and motel guests had no water to brush teeth, much less shower.
A municipality's primary responsibilities are water, sewer, police, fire and rescue. These must be priorities. And Blowing Rock has miles of aging pipes that could be a problem tomorrow.
I find it amazing that some Blowing Rock residents want to spend millions of other people's money to move a few hundred feet of power lines underground for no reason other than to make downtown "prettier." It might look a bit better, but if the toilets won't flush the smell will soon be unbearable.
Blowing Rock needs to make sure our aging infrastructure is in good repair before spending a dime on an unnecessary frill. I would hope our leaders prioritize "pipes over pretty."
We need our morning coffee.
Charles Davant, III, MD, Blowing Rock
