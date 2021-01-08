With hopes of an economic boost to restaurants, Gov. Roy Cooper authorized the North Carolina’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission to permit the delivery or carry-out of mixed drinks.
The executive order allows restaurants to sell to-go alcoholic beverages until Jan. 31 at 5 p.m.
“This order will help people avoid settings that can contribute to increased viral spread while giving restaurants and bars a financial boost that they need right now,” Cooper said. “With cases and hospitalizations high around the country, let’s all do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 while supporting local, small businesses safely.”
The executive order also aims to help bars and restaurants recover revenue due to the pandemic.
The order states that “enabling the sale of mixed beverages for off-premise consumption (“to-go” sales) will provide an additional source of revenue for restaurants and bars in the state, that may offset any reduction in sales” caused by the stay at home order.
High Country law enforcement has not seen any issues so far related to the order.
Andy Le Beau, chief of Boone Police, said because the provision requires the alcohol to be in some kind of sealed container, it makes it “pretty easy.”
“Either a container is sealed or it’s not and it is probably, hopefully, a good assumption that a delivery person will not be consuming the alcoholic beverage that they are supposed to be delivering,” Le Beau said. “Certainly each case that we encounter will be evaluated on the circumstances, but we are not anticipating a big problem with this issue.”
Le Beau said Boone Police hasn’t seen any problems yet, but is happy the governor is trying to help local businesses.
“We are happy that the governor is taking action to help our local businesses in a manner that is safe — assuming that the drinks are consumed at home and not in transport,” Le Beau said.
Major Kelly Redmon of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office also said his agency has not seen any problems.
Andy Stephenson, App State’s director of public safety and chief of App State police, said the order will not change anything his App State polices officers do in regards to open containers, DWI’s or underage drinking. He also said he does not see any potential issues in enforcing this order.
“In fact, the order may help encourage people to avoid lingering in bars and restaurants and instead take their food and beverage orders home,” Stephenson said.
The order has had virtually no effect in the Banner Elk area.Banner Elk, the township in Avery County that hosts the majority of the county’s bars and alcohol-serving restaurants, remains unfazed by Cooper’s executive order. According to Banner Elk Police Chief Kevin Hodges, local bars and alcohol-serving restaurants are not taking advantage of the order due to the restrictions that are included in it.
“We have not had any of our restaurants to date participate just because of the restrictions, which are pretty prohibitive on a business being able to do that,” Hodges said. “(Drinks) have to labeled. The letters on the label have to be a certain height. It has to include all the ingredients in the drink, not just the alcohol, and it has to be sealed and not re-sealed. There are a whole lot things the governor put in that order that make it really difficult to actually be accomplished.”
Additionally, most restaurants are now closing by 9 p.m., which is usually when many late night patrons begin arriving for drinks. After that time, restaurants cannot sell any alcoholic beverages in-house or to-go anyway due to the state’s modified “Stay-At-Home-Order,” which remains in effect.
Beech Mountain also remains unaffected by Cooper’s order, since the town’s bars and restaurants, much like Banner Elk’s, are unable to take advantage of the change in the law that is set to expire on Jan. 31.
“We’re not having that issue neither,” Beech Mountain Police Tim Barnett said.
Tapp Room in Boone sells three alcoholic beverages to-go in a sealed bottle.
“We’re grateful to be able to do it. But it’s kind of weird,” said Matt Manely, general manager at Tapp Room. “It’s not anything that we’ve ever done before. And it’s something that’s easy to slip up on enforcement of. So we’ve had to take a lot of extra precautions to make sure that we’re doing it right.”
Manely said it’s been about the same in sales since the executive order started. He said they mainly see people who are about to leave decide to get a to-go beverage to drink at home.
Once App State students come back in earnest for the spring semester, Manely said he thinks more people will buy the to-go drinks.
For information about the executive order, visit files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/EO183-Mixed-Beverages.pdf
Luke Barber contributed reporting to this story.
