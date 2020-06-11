BLOWING ROCK — The Art in the Park show scheduled for Saturday, June 13 has been canceled due to outdoor gathering restrictions in Gov. Roy Cooper’s Phase 2 reopening plan the Blowing Rock chamber announced on June 3.
Art in the Park is hosted by the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce, and it takes place one Saturday a month from May to October in downtown Blowing Rock. Each show includes over 90 artists showcasing wood, clay, jewelry, metal, glass, fiber, paintings and photography.
The chamber will make a decision month by month regarding the remaining Art in the Park shows based on guidelines from the state and local level.
The next Art in the Park is scheduled for Saturday, July 18.
For more information and updates on Art in the Park, contact the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or online at www.LoveBlowingRock.com.
