BLOWING ROCK — Creators of the "Junaluska ABC Book: Memories of Growing Up in a Black Appalachian Community" met at the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum on March 30 to discuss their experiences creating the book and growing up in the Junaluska community.
Betty Grimes, Carolyn Grimes, Peggy Horton and Roberta Jackson wrote the children’s book that depicts their lives growing up in the Junaluska community.
The book’s creation culminated during a very hard time for the group.
“Our book would not have happened had it not been for the pandemic,” said editor Pegge Laine.
Laine explained that she lost her job at the Turchin Art Center during that time, and with the encouragement of Mark Freed, Interim Downtown Development Director of Boone, she secured a grant to start the book.
The background images of the book were all made by community members, who utilized alcohol inks. After completing the backgrounds, the members were assigned to match a letter of the alphabet with a childhood memory they had associated with the area. Over Zoom, the women met and talked about the process, and along the way, they chose Anitra Bal — Betty Grime’s daughter — to be the illustrator and Aaron Burleson to format the book.
Recalling her experience, author Jackson said, “I’ve been a lifelong member of the Junaluska community. The only time I wasn’t there was when I was away in school in Winston-Salem, but then I came back to Boone, married a man from Boone, and we made our home here.”
According to the women, many things have changed in Junaluska during their time living there, including people moving away for economic opportunities, COVID-19 and the rising cost of living.
The women spoke of their educational experiences, the first for many coming from their parents and the church where leaders took on a dual role as minister and teacher.
“We enjoyed our school life, and we didn’t realize how good we had it until it was gone,” said Jackson
Laine also spoke about Peggy Horton’s experience, a creator who could not attend the event.
“‘The white kids got on their bus and went to their school, and I got on my bus and went to Junaluska.’ She said that ‘as a child, I never really thought about why we got on different buses because as soon as we got home and took off our school clothes, we were out playing together,’” said Laine.
Grimes also talked about her experiences in town.
“We had to go up to the Appalachian (theater), and we had to sit in the balcony and couldn't sit down on the stairs. We had an ice cream parlor called the Tasty Freeze. We would walk into the Tasty Freeze with kids, but we couldn’t go in; we’d have to stand outside and order,” Grimes said.
Returning to the book, the women reminisced on how, when first starting, they were humble in terms of their art skills.
“I never heard of alcohol ink, so this was a new experience for me — a new learning experience. Then I realized, well, it’s not like anybody else’s, but it’s mine,” Jackson said.
The conversation then shifted to another book about the Junaluska community, Junaluska: Oral Histories of a Black Appalachian Community, with a cover that depicts a quilt made by community members. That sparked a conversation about community artistry and, again, the humbleness of the creators.
“They were artists, they just didn’t take on the title of artist,” said Laine.
As the event ended, Grimes said, “We just have a lot of love for each other. The community’s changed so much. It’s grown up so much. So many people moved away, but I love living here in Boone. I wouldn't want to be nowhere else.”
All of the proceeds from the book will go to the Boone Mennonite Brethren Church Building Fund.
