Soprano Jodi Burns and baritone Thao Nguyen will preform at The Blowing Rock Art & History museum as a continuation of its Summer Concert Series. The concert will be from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18. Tickets are $13 for museum members, students, military and seniors and $18 for all others. At the door, tickets are $15 for museum members, students, military and seniors and $20 for all others.
Burns and Nguyen bring vocal virtuosity in a sultry summer duet that will cover genres from Opera to Broadway. The 'New York Times' described Burns as singing with “a plush voice and rich expressivity.” Nguyen has been acclaimed for his velvety baritone and his ease and grace on stage.
Burns holds a Masters of Music from UNCSA where she studied with Marilyn Taylor. Burns also earned a BME from The Ohio State University. She now teaches voice and piano at the UNCSA Community Music School in her home of Winston-Salem. She sings frequently with the Winston-Salem Symphony, The North Carolina Symphony and The Piedmont Wind Symphony.
Nguyen is at home on the classical and contemporary stage, and as a proud graduate of UNC School of the Arts, Nguyen has performed with many companies on the east coast, including Connecticut Opera, Playhouse on Park, Piedmont Opera, Mountain Theatre, Lees McRae Theatre and Temple Theatre. Hs 2019 season included debuting a new operatic work in Washington, D.C. at Abie's Chinese Rose for Harbin Opera.
For more information, please contact Willard Watson, the programs director at BRAHM via (828) 295-9099 ext. 3006.
