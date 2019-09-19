HUDSON – Jan Karon, author of the No. 1 best-selling Mitford novels, which were originally published as excerpts in The Blowing Rocket, will return home to Hudson in Caldwell County for a celebration on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 19-20.
“Jan was born outside of Hudson and attended Hudson School, now the Hudson Uptown Building Station Arts Center,” said Ann Smith, who is promoting the event. “Her work, including her new artwork, will become a permanent part of the arts center.”
The fictional town of Mitford is considered to be imagined after Blowing Rock, as Karon lived there when she wrote the books. Karon currently resides in Black Mountain, having authored more than a dozen books and won countless awards that have attracted a worldwide following of fans.
The weekend’s events includes a Saturday Mitford-style parade through downtown Hudson, complete with Mitford characters.
A ticketed event on Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Hub Station Arts Center, located at 145 Cedar Valley Road, Hudson, will inclued Mitford chararacters speaking, Jan telling of her times in Hudson, tea and cake and honors bestowed by the town.
For more information of tickets, visit www.tix.com/Event.aspx?EventCode=1153071 or contact HUB Manager Janice Woodie at (828) 726-8871 or at janice.woodie@townofhudsonnc.
