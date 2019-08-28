Horse Helpers of the High Country invites community members to join in the fun of the 10th annual silent and live auction: Eat. Drink. Bid 2019. This annual event will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, and proceeds benefit abused, abandoned and neglected horses in need.
The special 10th anniversary event will take place at Whispering Waters Farm located at 274 Shulls Mill Road in Boone. Steeped in history, Whispering Waters Farm is formerly the site of the Shulls Mills General Store and is surrounded by the pristine waters of the Watauga River with a stunning full view of majestic Grandfather Mountain. The old horse barn has been completely transformed, yet maintains the historic character and old world charm and is the perfect site for a fundraiser for horses.
The event will feature dinner by Reid’s Catering and live music by the String Club from Appalachian State University. Attendees will have the chance to meet some of the actual rescued ponies and see the quiet “thank you” in the sparkle of the eyes of these gentle creatures.
“Eat. Drink. Bid is a night of fun, and we are pulling out all the stops for the 10-year anniversary. It is also our most important fundraiser. We can’t do this alone,” said director Amy Hudnall. “Horse Helpers is a true community effort. We need the loving support of the greater High Country community to provide heart, hands and funds to help these noble animals.”
The live and silent auctions will include wonderful items such as an antique riding horse, a birthday party with HH ponies Chester and Hank, a beautiful leaded glass bowl by William Yeoward and a weekend for two in Whitefish, Mont.
Tickets are $75 in advance or $100 at the door. For more information or to purchase tickets please visit www.horsehelpersnc.org or email horsehelpersnc@gmail.com.
