On Thursday, June 25, the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting at High Country Woodworks to celebrate their business opening in Blowing Rock. High Country Woodworks is located in a kiosk in the South Market Shopping Plaza on Main Street, Blowing Rock. Chamber Board Members and Blowing Rock Town Officials were invited to the event, while others were encouraged to watch the ribbon cutting on the chamber’s Facebook page.
“We are excited to have some sense of normalcy by hosting this ribbon cutting. We typically host several ribbon cuttings every summer to welcome new business to Blowing Rock and the Chamber. Now more than ever, new businesses need the extra exposure.” said Suzy Barker, Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce event and communications specialist.
High Country Woodworks is owned and operated by husband and wife, Jeff and Stephanie Craft. In their shop you will find unique and custom laser cut and engraved wood signs and gifts. Visit High Country Woodworks seasonally May through October and weekends in November and December, or online at https://www.highcountrywoodworks2001.com.
For more information on the business events in Blowing Rock, contact the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or online at www.LoveBlowingRock.com.
