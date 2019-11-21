WATAUGA — Health officials with AppHealthCare and Appalachian Regional Healthcare System are encouraging people to receive the flu vaccine to prevent illness.
Flu infections are most common from late fall to early spring in North Carolina. Peak activity usually occurs in January or February, although it can’t be predicted exactly when it will happen. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend a yearly vaccination against the flu for everyone six months and older.
“It is important to receive the flu vaccine in order to protect you and your loved ones during the flu season,” stated Jennifer Greene, the health director at AppHealthCare. “The best way to prevent the spread of flu is to get the flu vaccine. You can call AppHealthCare to schedule an appointment or see your healthcare provider.”
According to studies cited by the CDC, vaccination against the flu can:
- Protect people who are at greater risk of becoming seriously ill from the flu — like older adults, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions (including obesity) and young children
- Make illness milder and reduce the risk of more serious outcomes
- Protect pregnant women and their developing babies
People should take the following precautions to protect against the spread of flu and other viruses:
- Stay home when sick until fever-free for at least 24 hours
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then discard the tissue promptly
According to the CDC, common symptoms of the flu include a fever of 100.4F/38C degrees or higher or feeling feverish (not everyone with the flu has a fever); a cough and/or sore throat; a runny or stuffy nose; headaches and/or body aches; chills; fatigue; and nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea (most common in children).
To learn more about the flu, visit flu.nc.gov. According to AppHealthCare, the website will be updated weekly during flu season by the N.C. Division of Public Health with the most current flu-related data.
