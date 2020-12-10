BOONE — In looking for creative ways to help long-term care residents combat loneliness and isolation, the High Country Area Agency on Aging purchased interactive, robotic pets for the local nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
Most nursing homes and assisted living agencies have required that no one enter facilities unless they are employees due to the high risk that COVID-19 could spread rapidly once it is introduced. For most long term care residents, limiting the spread of COVID-19 has meant long periods of isolation. Group activities have been canceled, and in many facilities residents are eating in their rooms as all communal dining has been stopped, HCAAA stated. These restrictions significantly increase isolation and results in loneliness of residents.
Even before the pandemic, social isolation and loneliness were considered serious health risks for older Americans, according to HCAAA. To aid with these concerns, the agency has purchased Joy for All Companion Pets designed to bring comfort, companionship and fun to older adults.
Stevie Johns, HCAAA’s long term care ombudsman, said the agency awarded 20 facilities across the agency’s seven-county area — Alleghany, Ashe, Wilkes, Watauga, Avery, Mitchell and Yancey. Facilities included assisted living and nursing homes, and each facility was awarded two of the robotic pets. Johns said the pets were about $100 a piece. Facilities in Watauga that received the Joy for All Companion Pets include The Foley Center, Glenbridge Nursing and Rehab, Deerfield Ridge and Mountain Care.
HCAAA stated that Joy for All research findings showed positive changes in older adults that engaged with the robotic pets. These included reduced anxiety and agitation, and improved overall well-being that resulted in socialization with others, decreased episodes of delirium, decreased need for psychotropic medications and reduction in caregiver burden.
Piper Rowe, executive director for Ashe Assisted Living in West Jefferson, North Carolina said the companion pets had been a “huge hit” in its memory care program.
“We have seen residents talking and interacting with the animals, some have spoken more words to the cat than they have to us in months. What a true joy to see their eyes light up and the smiles,” Rowe said.
Preventing loneliness and isolation during the pandemic is vital for resident wellbeing, stated HCAAA. While visitation is still limited, family and friends of residents can make phone calls, write letters, schedule window visits if permitted, make artwork and schedule virtual visits with residents. These efforts can greatly improve quality of life for long term care residents affected by pandemic restrictions.
For additional information on the Joy for All companion pets or long term care issues, contact the High Country Area Agency on Aging at www.highcountryaging.org.
