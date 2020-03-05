RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission closed approximately 1,000 miles of Hatchery Supported Trout Waters to fishing after sunset on Feb. 29 and will reopen them at 7 a.m. on April 4 to start the 2020 season.
N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission personnel are in the process of stocking all Hatchery Supported Trout Waters in preparation for April 4.
“Staff stocks Hatchery Supported Trout Waters, which are marked by green-and-white signs, at frequent intervals in the spring and early summer every year,” the NCWRC statement said. “This year, commission personnel will stock approximately 916,000 trout — 96 percent of which average 10 inches in length, with the other 4 percent exceeding 14 inches in length.”
Hatchery supported trout waters in Watauga include parts of Beaverdam Creek, Buckeye Creek, Cove Creek, Dutch Creek, Elk Creek, Laurel Creek, Meat Camp Creek, Middle Fork New River, South Fork New River and Stony Fork, as well as the entirety of Beech Creek, the Buckeye Creek Reservoir and Norris Fork Creek.
While fishing on Hatchery Supported Trout Waters, anglers can harvest a maximum of seven trout per day, with no minimum size limit or bait restriction. Hatchery Supported Trout Waters are open from 7 a.m. on the first Saturday in April until one-half hour after sunset on the last day of February the following year.
The first day of trout season, Saturday, April 4, will feature the 41st Annual Blowing Rock Trout Derby, where prizes will be given away for biggest fish caught in several age divisions from kids to adults. Entries can be turned into the Blowing Rock Clubhouse, 108 Lakeside Drive, Blowing Rock, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 4 to be entered. There will also be a catch and release division this year.
For more information on the Blowing Rock Trout Derby, visit blowingrock.com/troutderby.
For more information on trout fishing in North Carolina, visit the commission’s trout fishing page at www.ncwildlife.org/Learning/Species/Fish/Trout/Trout-Fishing or call the Inland Fisheries Division at (919) 707-0220.
Thomas Sherrill contributed reporting to this article.
