BLOWING ROCK — Nestled in the heart of Blowing Rock in the only yellow house in town, Jewell Coffey Moody celebrated her 99th birthday on Jan. 20, having lived all her life in and around the village.
“Well I don’t feel any different, I feel very happy,” Moody said when asked how she felt at age 99.
Moody said she was the middle child of four brothers and four sisters. Moody has one son, Larry, who owns and operates Moody Furniture in Blowing Rock. Moody’s husband, Max, died in 2006.
“I just remember living at the farm out near Tweetsie; I was always a happy child, I had wonderful parents,” Moody said.
A graduate of Blowing Rock High School, Moody said she remembers former mayor Grover Robbins and countless others for their work to make Blowing Rock the town it is.
“It was a happy place to live and a healthy place to live,” Moody said.
Moody said she remembers going to horse shows going up and liked to walk every day.
When asked for advice for young people on how to live a long live, Moody said to be happy, work, play, enjoy sports as well as getting out and walking.
“The only reason I’m here is that I was a walker,” Moody said. “I walked all my life and I had a wonderful husband and son who liked to walk.”
Moody said one of her favorite places to walk is Bass Lake’s loop, with it being noted by her caregiver Katrina Morgan that she has walked over the lake after it had iced over.
“We might see it again if it stays like this,” Moody said on Jan. 21, noting the freezing temperatures outside.
In the springtime, Moody will get out in her garden and cultivate her dahlias, which is her favorite flower.
