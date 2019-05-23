BOONE — A donation in the last few minutes of the annual Habitat for Humanity Big Kahuna fundraiser is what landed the winner the top spot in the competition.
For the past 10 weeks, 12 community members have been racing to see who can raise the most money to help build a house for a local family. The winner deemed as the 2019 Big Kahuna was revealed on May 15 at the Don Ho-Down event hosted at Appalachian Mountain Brewery.
People were able to donate up until 15 minutes before the announcement of the winner was made. In the last half hour of the competition, the following competitors were in the top five: Emma Martin in fifth, Tom McDonnell in fourth, Ginny Walker in third, Rob Lewis in second and Jane Meyers in first.
Up until this point, Walker said she and Martin would switch back and forth for fourth and fifth place. However, in the last two minutes before the race was closed, Walker received a $7,000 donation to push her into the top spot at a total of $11,334. Watauga Habitat Director of Development Allison Jennings said while the donor had not known Walker for very long, the two shared similar personal stories.
“I was very surprised; I had no idea it was coming,” Walker said. “ I’m very grateful for the donors that helped me win.”
Walker is the business and accounting manager at Mountain Times Publications and this was her first year participating as a kahuna. She said it was a great honor to be able to participate in the competition and she had a lot of fun as the kahunas shared camaraderie and support for one another. Walker said she wanted to thank Jennings for organizing the event and being a cheerleader to all of the participants through the process.
Jennings said Meyers had been in first place all evening and had set the bar high at $8,800. Myers ultimately came in second place with Lewis in third at $4,711, McDonnell in fourth at $4,339 and Martin in fifth at $3,324. Others that participated in this year’s fundraiser included Scott Williford, Kayla McDougle, Taylor Black, Wayne Randall, Justin Hackler, Kate Payne and Adrian Tait.
Earlier that day, the Kahuna campaign had raised $24,000. During the course of the next three hours until the announcement of the winner, Jennings said all 12 of the Kahuna participants raised money on Watauga Habitat’s behalf bringing in an additional $15,144. The organization’s goal was to raise $35,500, with the total at the end of the event being $39,144. The money this year will go toward a house belonging to Kristina Fickling — a single mother of two and former business owner.
“Watauga Habitat for Humanity’s mission is to put God’s love into action, bringing people together to build homes, community and hope,” Jennings said. “At last night’s Big Kahuna gathering we did just that; our community came together and supported one another. Because of our community, Habitat can continue working with families to help them build and buy their own home.”
