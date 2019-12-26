BLOWING ROCK – The Restaurant at Gideon Ridge has picked up a high honor in the dining world as it was named one of the Top 100 restaurants in America for 2019.
The intimate, European-style Gideon Ridge, situation on the Caldwell County side of Blowing Rock overlooking the Blue Ridge Mountains to the south and east, was one of only three restaurants in North Carolina on the list, and the only N.C. restaurant outside of Raleigh.
“Whether a restaurant has received national accolades or is built on local fanfare, our Top 100 reflects diners’ favorite culinary experiences across the country,” said Andrea Johnston, COO at OpenTable, in a Dec. 17 statement. “What ultimately ties these restaurants together is their excellent hospitality paired with incredible dishes, which is why diners are applauding them with rave reviews.”
According to OpenTable, Gideon Ridge has an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars from 540 reviews.
“Dining at The Restaurant at Gideon Ridge is one of Blowing Rock’s most elegant and relaxed experiences,” the description on OpenTable states. “The cuisine is a blend of fresh local ingredients artfully prepared by our award winning culinary team under the watchful eyes of Chef Hunter Womble.”
“OpenTable’s list of the Top 100 restaurants for 2019 in the U.S. is generated from diner reviews collected between Oct. 1, 2018, and Sept. 30, 2019,” OpenTable said in its Dec. 17 statement. “All restaurants that have been part of the OpenTable network for at least the last 12 consecutive months with a minimum overall rating and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then sorted according to an overall score generated by unique data points, such as overall diner rating, user klout, total number of reviews and regional overall rating.”
OpenTable is an online and mobile app restaurant booking system that claims to be used to make more than 26 million reservations a month for more than 47,000 restaurants worldwide. OpenTable users leave more than 1 million reviews per month, its website claims.
