A GoFundMe page has been set up following the Oct. 4 death of Chris Miller, a longtime employee of the Blowing Rock Horse Show Foundation, organization officials announced. Miller was killed at the age of 50 in a tragic tractor accident at his home in Boone.
During his decade-long employment at the Blowing Rock Equestrian Preserve, Miller held many varied responsibilities. Most recently he was responsible for building and grounds maintenance, which included making the L. M. Tate Show Grounds ready for the summer horse show season.
“We are all shocked at this terrible news," said John Vann, chairman of the Foundation’s Facilities Committee. "Chris has played a major role in the improvements we have made recently, and he was already looking forward to the next round of projects before we closed for the coming winter. Our hearts go out to his family at this difficult time.”
The foundation invites Chris’s many friends to help his family through the days ahead and has set up a GoFundMe Page which can be accessed at https://www.gofundme.com/f/funds-for-chris-millers-final-expenses?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1.
