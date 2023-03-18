BLOWING ROCK — Andrew Kota, executive director of the Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina, provided an update for the protection of the Johns River at the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum.
The 332-acre property is positioned on the Blue Ridge escarpment, partially located in both the Blowing Rock and Globe communities of Caldwell County, and is part of the viewshed corridor of the immediate sweeping and magnificent mountainous panorama. The Johns River, a major tributary of the Catawba River, begins on the property, and the land harbors a number of significant natural communities and threatened plant and animal species documented by the North Carolina Natural Heritage Program.
The project has a $4 million overall goal.
Project costs are slated to go toward acquisition and stewardship costs along with approximately $600,000 for the trail design and construction.
The funds that have been raised so far total $3,250,000, which have come from:
$2,100,000 — NC Land & Water Fund
$800,000 — Private Contributions and Pledges
$200,000 — Glass Foundation Grant
$150,000 — Ecosystem Enhancement Program
Since 1995, Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina has permanently protected 65,891 acres of land, 31 local farms and forests protected, 52029 transferred to public ownership, and 7476 held in their reserves.
