BOONE — Pancakes, crafts and holiday tunes will fill the hallways of Watauga High School as the Watauga Education Foundation, Watauga County Schools and Boone Service League will host benefit events from 7:30-11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.
The Watauga Education Foundation will host its annual Flapjack Flip pancake breakfast while the Boone Service League will hold its annual Holiday Market featuring local crafts and vendors.
“It’s just a big, fun breakfast that’s lots of fun with fellowship and you’ll never know who you’ll see,” said Don Presnell, president of the Watauga Education Foundation. “A lot of people have it on their calendar and look forward to it. It’s always like the kickoff to the Christmas season — you can feel it.”
Presnell said the foundation’s goal in the 2019-20 grant year is to raise $30,000, which will go to support teachers, classrooms and students of Watauga County in the form of grants.
Tickets for the event are $10 apiece, with kids 2 and under eating free. Tickets can be purchased at WCS schools, from WEF board members, at the door, or purchased through wataugaeducationfoundation.org.
Presnell said the foundation has received a number of pancake mix and coffee donations from local businesses.
“We’ve got lots of food and we want to run out,” Presnell said.
While you’re at the Flapjack Flip, do some holiday gift shopping at the Boone Service League’s Holiday Market, which will feature craft and product vendors. Items include pottery, home decor, beauty products, gourmet food items, candles, textiles, accessories and more. The Boone Service League will also offer gift wrapping for a small donation — bring your gifts and let Boone Service League volunteers wrap them in beautiful papers and ribbons.
While eating and shopping, festive musical pieces by Watauga County students will be performed to put people in the holiday spirit. Presnell said that the Watauga High School orchestra and several other musical acts will be on hand.
Prensell even said there’s a rumor that Santa Claus will visit to listen to what the kids want for Christmas.
In its 30th year, the Watauga Education Foundation is a nonprofit whose volunteer board members work together to support the teachers and students of the Watauga County School system. Each year, the WEF awards $20,000 to 30,000 in classroom grants to educators as they create innovative educational experiences for children that inspire all students to fulfill their potential. The Flapjack Flip and Shooting Stars, which is in the spring, are the two big yearly events for the WEF.
The Boone Service League is an all-volunteer women’s civic club that raises money through community events to help bridge local gaps in funding — the organization can act quickly to provide emergency donations to families in crisis, and it awards grants to nonprofits for special projects that are not funded by other sources. All funds raised stay in the High Country community.
For more information about the Boone Service League, visit booneserviceleague.org or follow the organization on Facebook and Instagram.
