The fifth annual Festival of Trees is scheduled from Thursday, Dec. 5, to Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Chetola Resort in Blowing Rock. More than 75 themed trees and wreaths will be on display for the public’s viewing enjoyment.
Decorated trees and wreaths — some including products, event tickets or gift certificates — will be auctioned online to raise money for Western Youth Network. WYN provides unique and quality programming that offers support to more than 200 children and youth each year through mentoring, after-school initiatives, substance abuse prevention and summer camps.
Last year’s event raised more than $46,000 for local youth in the High Country.
The Festival of Trees kicks off on Thursday evening with a reception for more than 75 sponsors and tree designers and their guests. The public is invited to view the trees beginning Thursday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m. through Sunday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m. when the auction closes. Donations are requested for admission to the event.
Several special events during the Festival of Trees include a ticketed breakfast event on Friday at 8 a.m. and a visit and photo opportunity with Santa and Mrs. Claus on Saturday.
Trees purchased at the event may be picked up beginning at 2:15 p.m. on Sunday following the close of the auction.
Chetola Resort can be found at 185 Chetola Lake Drive in Blowing Rock.
Event details, a full schedule and a link to the online auction are available on the festival website at www.wynfestivaloftrees.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.