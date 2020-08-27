BLOWING ROCK — The Famous Toastery in Blowing Rock hosted a soft opening on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 22-23, with two Pay-as-You-Want Days to benefit the Children’s Council of Watauga County before hosting its ribbon-cutting on Aug. 24 in collaboration with the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce.
Proceeds from the event were donated to the Children’s Council to benefit programs that it has developed in the greater Watauga County area, according to the nonprofit.
During the weekend, $5,000 was raised, according to Famous Toastery Marketing Manager Dennis Jackson.
Famous Toastery CEO Robert Maynard said on Aug. 5 that the tradition of holding Pay-as-You-Want Days before official openings of Famous Toastery restaurants began with a passion to “take care of the communities that we’re in.”
Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce Event and Communication Specialist Suzy Barker thinks that the “Pay-as-You-Want Day is a great first impression” for Famous Toastery to make in the community.
“Community Centric events like Pay-as-You-Want Day help establish new businesses in the community, it shows that this business wants to be an active member in the Blowing Rock community,” she said.
On its Facebook page, on Aug. 24, the Children’s Council said “it was a weekend filled with great food and lots of smiles.”
The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce hosted a formal ribbon-cutting for the restaurant on Monday, Aug. 24. Famous Toastery is located at 349 Sunset Drive in Blowing Rock.
