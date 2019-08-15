JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — The Equip 11-under baseball team finished runner-up in the Cal Ripken World Series after falling 14-3 to Phipps Park, Fla., 14-3 in the finals on Aug. 10.
Phipps Park scored three runs to erase a 3-2 Equip lead and take a 5-3 advantage. Equip also held a 2-1 lead in the game.
Kilby Hatley went 1-for-2 with an RBI and Cameron Craft had a single and scored a run. Jake Blanton, Nate Gutschall, Like Edmisten, Cameron Craft, Wit Williamson and Kilby Hartley all had hits for Equip. Hartley also drove in a run, and both Craft and Edmisten each stole three bases.
Phipps Park finished with 15 hits.
Equip reached the finals by claiming a 7-5 win over Flood City, Pa., 7-5 on Aug. 9. Earlier on Aug. 9, Equip beat Pensacola, Fla. 8-8 in the round of eight.
Equip scored four runs in the bottom of the third inning against Pensacola. Evan Burroughs went 3-for-3 to lead Equip’s nine-hit attack. Burroughs also drove in three runs during the game.
Flood City scored four runs in the top of the fourth inning to take a 5-4 lead, but Equip answered with three runs in the fourth inning to retake the lead. Equip, which finished with nine hits, got two RBIs from Blanton.
