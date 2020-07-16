HIGH COUNTRY — In North Carolina and its bordering forested environments, 258 million ash trees are at risk of dying from Emerald Ash Borer beetles, which are nonnative beetles that feed on live tissue beneath ash trees’ bark, resulting in the trees’ death within 3-5 years.
Watauga County’s N.C. Forest Service Ranger Andrew Harsey said that EAB has been found in 55 of N.C.’s 100 counties and “will continue to spread each year.” The insects have been found in Watauga, Ashe, Avery, Alleghany, Burke, Caldwell, McDowell, Mitchell and Wilkes counties. It was first discovered in Watauga, Caldwell, Burke and McDowell counties in 2019, according to the Emerald Ash Borer Information Network.
Common ash trees in Watauga County and the High Country include native ash trees and native white fringetrees, according to Harsey, and the beetles are “typically active” from late spring to early summer. They can be identified by their metallic green bodies, which are about ½ inch long, when their wings are down; when a beetle’s wings are up, their bodies are a metallic purple-red color.
“The spread of invasive insects in the state is often due to human activity through the transportation of infested wood products such as firewood. It is strongly recommended that people burn local firewood, within 50 miles of where it was cut, or use treated firewood when possible,” Harsey said.
Currently, the state is under a quarantine for EAB, which prohibits the transport of “ash plant parts, the insect itself, ash nursery stock and all hardwood firewood into non-quarantined areas,” said Harsey.
Additional information about EAB quarantine can be found online at http://www.emeraldashborer.info/index.php.
While EAB is detrimental to ash trees, owners and community members can take steps to prevent a tree’s death.
“Only time will tell how our forests and landscapes will change,” Harsey said. “The things that will be most evident right away will be the declining health of our ash trees on public lands and in our yards.”
To protect ash trees, landowners can use insecticides to deter EAB, or enlist the help of their local county forest ranger to examine and determine the presence of EAB in contrast to other problems the tree could be facing.
Community members in Watauga County who suspect there is an infested tree in an area near them should contact Harsey at (828) 265-5375 or email andrew.harsey@ncgar.gov; community members in Ashe County should contact Anthony Farmer at (336) 982-2471 or email anthony.farmer@ncgar.gov; Avery County community members should contact Joe Shoupe at (828) 766-8043 or email joe.shoupe@ncgar.gov.
