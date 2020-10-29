During a time when some families are financially struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic, Watauga County Schools staff are experiencing a shortage of donors for its holiday adoption program that provides Christmas presents for students.
The school system’s holiday adoption program has operated for at least 20 years, and planning for the program this year was a little different than years past, said Hardin Park School Social Worker Denise Presnell. School social workers and counselors typically contact families in October to ask for student needs such as a lack of essential clothing items like a coat or shoes.
Presnell estimated that about 30 percent of students in the schools receive assistance from the holiday program, with some schools having a higher percentage and some with lower numbers. Donors through the program are asked to purchase about $100 worth of gifts for their student, which helps to keep the amount of gifts consistent for each student year to year, Presnell said. Typically $100 will provide clothes and a few toys like a board game, a doll or a truck.
WHS Social Worker Jennifer Wandler said the program isn’t necessarily about the items that a student receives for Christmas, but that it’s about the feeling or smile someone gets when opening a gift. Presnell said the program ensures that a child doesn’t wake up to no presents during the holiday. The program means a lot to her as she said she remembers not having a lot as a child but at least had something to open during the holiday.
“I remember laying in bed — especially the years that we didn’t have much — and wondering if Santa Claus would remember us, wondering if he’d know where to find us and just being so anxious of whether or not we’d be remembered,” Presnell said. “It’s a deep passion of mine and probably all of ours that no child wonders if they’re cared about or remembered. We want them to know that they are valuable, cared about and not forgotten.”
This year program organizers started discussing how to handle holiday adoptions before students returned to in-person learning, and what to do if students weren’t in school buildings in late November or early December, according to Presnell. Staff ultimately decided to continue the program as needs continue to mount due to the pandemic.
“Especially now with all of the financial constraints, we just knew there were probably some kids who wouldn’t really have anything if we didn’t do it,” Presnell said. “We felt a conviction to do it.”
How the holiday adoption program operates at each of the schools is different, so Presnell advised that potential donors should get in touch with the principal, counselor or social worker at the school where they want to help.
Program organizers are having to be creative in how to operate the program this year, such as Hardin Park using Google forms to assess family needs rather than sending home paper documents. Once the need sheets are filled out for Hardin Park students, that information along with a student’s gender and age — with their name omitted — is given to a designated donor. Typically the local faith community is a large supporter of the program with churches taking a handful of the students for angel trees for their congregation, Presnell said.
Presnell added that staff anticipates that some repeat donors who help with the program year after year may also be struggling financially and are unable to buy gifts for students this year. Hardin Park typically has about 300 students who school staff help to receive a donor; about 100 have been assigned a donor for this year’s holiday adoption program, which Presnell said was more than she expected.
Donors are asked to drop off gifts at the schools unwrapped so that family’s know what their children are receiving and if they need to provide any other gifts for their children, Presnell said. Donors can purchase wrapping paper, tape and scissors to give to families if they’d like.
Finding donors for Watauga High School students can typically be challenging, but especially during when COVID-19 has thrown the community a “curve ball,” Wandler said. She added that the holiday adoption program will look different at the high school this year as she’s asking for donors to give gift cards for students.
As she doesn’t have the donor coverage as she’s had in the past, Wandler was worried about receiving forms from families but not being able to ensure all of the students would have a donor.
“The kids and families always seem so appreciative and blessed to even have the program,” Wandler said. “I hate that this year has to look differently than it has in years past.”
Donors who want to give gift cards are asked to stay in the area of $100 to stores that would be more specific to helping a student such as a shoe or clothing store rather than a place like Walmart where school staff are unsure of what the money would be spent on. Wandler hopes to receive gift cards by Nov. 20 in order to have time to reach out to families who would be able to use them. To contact Wandler about donating a gift card, email her at wandlerj@wataugaschools.org.
If donors would rather give money for the cause, Presnell said that money would go into an emergency fund at her school and then school staff go purchase gifts for students. She said school staff are responsible in deciding who to help through the program, and consider things like if a family has previously filled out a fee waiver or asked for assistance with bills.
To inquire about being a donor, contact Presnell at presnelld@wataugaschools.org.
