Dear Naturalist,
Which clouds are snow clouds? What do they look like?
—JR, visitor from Winston-Salem
JR,
This is a tough question to answer because many clouds can produce precipitation and, if the temperatures are cool enough, there will be snow. In other words, my answer should be taken with a heaping pile of salt. Maintain an ample degree of skepticism.
In my experience, snow is best produced when the sky has gone completely gray with mid- to low-level clouds. Hovering above 6,000 feet in elevation, they will be so thick that you can’t see the sun’s outline through them.
These nimbostratus clouds will look like puffy layers, but with ragged bottoms. Their appearance during below-freezing temperatures could mean long periods of continuous snow.
If you observe the clouds long enough you will find times when my description of snow clouds is lacking. Please prove me wrong. You can download a great smartphone application called “GLOBE Observer.” Scientists at NASA will use your data to learn more about clouds, weather and climate around the world.
If you have a question concerning flora and fauna, please email dearnaturalist@gmail.com. All of your questions will be answered. One or two will be featured next week. See you on the trails!
Amy Renfranz is the Chief Naturalist for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. She is a Certified Naturalist through the Yellowstone Institute and a Certified Environmental Educator in the state of North Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.