BOONE — The Children’s Council dedicated their D.U.A.L. School playground in October to a lifelong advocate for children: Meggan Knight. Children’s Council staff and D.U.A.L. School children and teachers, along with board member Rhonda Russell, joined to honor Meggan.
Knight has been an early childhood teacher at Bethel and Blowing Rock, as well as a very active board member for the Children’s Council since 2013. She spearheaded what would soon become the Children’s Council’s annual fundraising event: Party With A Purpose. She also started the Who Needs A Change? of the High Country Diaper Bank through the Children’s Council.
Staff members Jeannie Parsons-Rhymer, Mary Scott and Hunter Varipapa all shared stories of Knight and expressed how much she has helped our community over the last several years. It was acknowledged that Knight is simply someone who does things. She doesn’t sit around and talk about it or gripe about it. She acts, and her actions are to the benefit of children and families in our community.
The sign for the playground was generously donated from Appalachian Signs for the annual fundraising event, Party With A Purpose, back in the spring. At that event, Rhonda Russell, board member and professor at Appalachian State University, bid on this auction package knowing that she wanted to purchase it in dedication to this wonderful woman for the Children’s Council playground.
The Children’s Council staff, board of directors and children wish to express sincere appreciation to Meggan Knight, Rhonda Russell and Appalachian Signs for helping to make this a wonderful dedication to the D.U.A.L. School playground. It is an honor to have Meggan Knight’s name in this playspace. This program of the Children’s Council is made possible through donations from individuals and businesses and would not be possible without this type of support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.