BLOWING ROCK — In an early battle of unbeaten teams, visiting Cove Creek left the Blowing Rock gym with a 30-20 victory over the Rockets in middle school girls’ basketball on Nov. 21.
The Raiders improved to 5-0. Members of the basketball team, who also played on the Cove Creek volleyball team, are 22-0 in the two sports this year.
Blowing Rock slipped to 4-1, but also suffered a different loss. Standout Blowing Rock guard Kate Sears was driving to the basket early in the third quarter when she fell with her defender to the floor.
She injured her right arm, left the floor and did not return to the game. E.T. Tilley, who took the foul shots awarded to Sears, made one of two to tie the game at 15-15.
Cove Creek started to pull away by going on a 10-0 run to take a 25-15 lead at the end of the third quarter.
The Raiders were held to five points, three of them being a 3-point basket by Laney Shook, the rest of the game.
But Blowing Rock was also held to five points in the fourth quarter. Katie Durham scored all five points, three of them on an old-fashioned three-point play and two others on a basket off a drive.
Blowing Rock took a 9-8 lead in the first half, but Cove Creek outscored the Rockets 6-5 to tie the game 14-14 going into halftime.
Shook scored 16 points, six of them off two 3-point baskets. She also made both of her foul shots. Cove Creek also got six points from Bailey Main, five points from Evie Robbins, two points from Logan Frierson and one point from Maddi Combs.
Blowing Rock got seven points from Durham, five points from Mattie Durham, five points from Sears and three points from Tilley.
In other middle school girls’ games, Valle Crucis beat Mabel 30-18, Hardin Park beat Bethel 42-14 and Parkway beat Green Valley 42-10.
