BOONE —Watauga County announced on March 20 that all county buildings will be closed to the public effective on March 23.
All county departments and operations will remain on normal operating hours. Staff will be available to respond to citizen’s request via email, telephone or by appointment when applicable.
Board of Elections
To contact the Board of Elections, call (828) 265-8061.
Voter registrations forms can be delivered in person and put in a drop box in the glass foyer of the front entrance of the Courthouse. Voter registration forms can be mailed to the Watauga County Board of Elections at P.O. Box 528 Boone, NC 28607. Online voter registration forms can be found at s3.amazonaws.com/dl.ncsbe.gov/Voter_Registration/NCVoterRegForm_06W.pdf
If a person is registering to vote for the first time in their county of residence, the person must mail or deliver an application in-person with your original signature.
￼￼￼To change a name, address or party affiliation within the current county of registration, people can mail in the changes to the aforementioned address, send a fax to (828) 265- 8068 or email matthew.snyder@watgov.org a scanned image of the signed application.
All public records requests may be requested by phone at (828) 265-8061 or be submitted by email to matthew.snyder@watgov.org.
Trash/recycling matters
Residential solid waste and recycling will still be accepted. The Transfer Station and Scale House is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The Sanitation office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Residents can contact staff at (828) 264-5305 for assistance.
- Green Valley 421 West, 321-Aho, Deep Gap, Foscoe, Valle Crucis, 221 South, and Triplett:
- Open 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday
- 8 a.m-7 p.m. on Saturday
- Bethel:
- Open 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday
- 8 a.m-7 p.m. on Saturday
- Landfill Road:
- Open 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday
- 8 a.m-7 p.m. on Saturday
- Noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday
Republic Services — offering services to the town of Boone — stated on March 21 that that it requests that clients help to keep employees safe by bagging all loose garbage before placing it at the curb in a trash receptacle for pick up.
“During this time of Health Concerns, the dedicated staff of Republic Services is working hard to provide dependable trash service for all of our customers,” Republic Services stated.
Planning and Inspections
To contact Watauga County Planning and Inspections, call (828) 265-8043.
For an application for permits, most can be found online, downloaded, completed and emailed to p&i@watgov.org, mailed (126 Poplar Grove Connector Suite 201, Boone, NC 28607), or faxed (828-265-8080). If a needed form is not online, it can be emailed by staff upon request. Currently payment of fees must be made by cash or check. The office should be able to receive credit card payments online or by phone by March 30.
Scheduled inspections will see no change in the process, and can be called in or requested by email. Building inspections also will not have anticipated changes currently. Inspectors will be in the office 8-9:30 a.m. receiving calls and reviewing plans, and in the field performing inspections after 9:30 a.m.
Face-to-face meetings are to be minimized/avoided, but if necessary, appointments may be scheduled with staff by email or phone. This includes signing of plats.
All Planning and Inspections Board meetings are to be conducted remotely, pursuant to County Amended Emergency Declaration, with the possibility for exceptions allowing face-to-face quasi-judicial proceedings.
Project on Aging
To contact Project on Aging, call (828) 265-8090.
Home Delivered Meals will continue. Volunteers are accessing the building through the back kitchen door. Additionally, In-Home Aide services are continuing on a limited basis. Clients will continue to be contacted on an individual basis. Clients should call the Project on Aging at (828) 265-8090 with any questions.
CAP services will continue. A client should call the assigned case manager at at the office number with questions.Transportation services through AppalCART are continuing for shopping and other errands. Clients can call Project on Aging or AppalCART at (828)297-1300.
Referrals for any service can be made by calling Project on Aging
Register of Deeds
To contact Register of Deeds, call (828) 265-8052
All vital records requests for certified copies of births, deaths and marriages must be submitted online at www.getcertificatenow.com/watauga#1. There is no additional charge for using the online service and the certificate will be mailed out the same day the request is received. For additional assistance, call (828) 265-8034.
Notary Oaths, Issuance of Marriage Licenses, Filing Military Discharges, Vital Record Amendments, Delayed Births or Legitimations will be suspended until further notice. Special accommodations may be made on a case by case basis.
￼To record real estate documents, these are the following options:
Electronic Recording: The county uses three e-recording vendors. They are Simplify, at
or (800) 460-5657; CSC at
or (866) 652-0111 and EPN (E-recording Partners Network)at
- www.goepn.com
- or (888) 325-3365.
- US Mail, FedEx, UPS: (842 West King Street, Suite 9, Boone, NC 28607). This is usable if these services have access to the courthouse during closure to public.
- Online: document searches should be done online at www.wataugacounty.org or at
- http://72.15.246.181/watauganc/#1. The public may call (828) 265-8052 for assistance.
Tax Department
To contact the Tax Department, call (828) 265-8021
Tax Payments may be mailed or payment can be made online with debit, credit or e-check at wataugacounty.org/serviceFee.aspx. Online real estate searches may be done through the county website at www.wataugacounty.org.
Applications for Senior Exemptions and Disability Exemptions may be mailed (842 West King Street, Suite 21, Boone, NC 28607), faxed or emailed by June 1st. Applications may be accessed at www.ncdor.gov/taxes-forms/property- tax/property-tax-forms#exemption-and-exclusion-forms. Completed applications submitted by fax at (828) 265-8087 or via email to stephanie.reece@watgov.org.
Business Personal Listings and Personal Property Listings may be mailed, faxed to (828) 265-8087 or emailed to larry.warren@watgov.org. ￼￼￼Real Estate Tax Certifications can be done via mail, fax (828-265-8087) or email (mitzi.rochelle@watgov.org).
Requests for proration on motor vehicle taxes may be made through mail, fax or email (stephanie.reece@watgov.org) as long as the required proof accompanies the request. Requests for paid tax receipts for income tax season may be supplied through mail, fax or email (larry.warren@watgov.org).
Application for real property appeals may be submitted via mail, fax or email no later than April 15th. To request an appeal form, call (828) 265-8040 or email larry.warren@watgov.org. Completed appeal forms should be faxed to Eric Crump, (828) 265-8087 or emailed to eric.crump@watgov.org.
Veterans Services
To contact Veterans Services, call (828) 265-8065. The Veterans Office will conduct business by phone and email. Necessary documents will be mailed to applicants and returned via mail or email. The office will have a drop box set up for those items that cannot be mailed. Arrangements will need to be made with staff prior to using the drop box.
Health Department
To contact the health department, call (828) 264-4995.
The Watuaga County Health Department is closed to the public. Clinical services and WIC will be by appointments only. For environmental services, call for guidance or appointment.
Watauga County Clerk of Court
To contact the county Clerk of Court, call (828) 268-6600.
The following information is for the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice:
- Adult Probation
Probation officers will still be working in the office doing administrative work, monitoring offenders that are on house arrests and making phone calls to offenders.
An administrative assistant will answer all incoming calls to this office and route the calls to the appropriate officer.
Probation Officers will continue to work out of this office doing field work and take care of any public safety need.￼￼￼￼￼
- Juvenile Justice
Staff will be available to assist law enforcement, community members, juveniles and families by appointment from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. For an appointment, call (828) 265-5366. For needs arising after hours or on weekends the on-call Juvenile Court Counselor can be reached by contacting the Watauga County Communications Center at (828) 264-3761, who will then contact a Court Counselor to assist.
- Watauga County Courthouse
Essential court services are still available. Court house staff request that the public not come to the facility unless they have to.
Other court staff can be reached at the following:
- Clerk of Court: (828) 268-6600
- District Attorney 828-268-6611
- Magistrate (828) 268-6619
- Probation (828) 265-5423
- Superior Court Judge: (828) 268-6616
Watauga County Cooperative Extension
To contact cooperative, call (828) 264-3061.
USDA/FSA will conduct business by phone, email or mail. One employee will be staffed in the office each day from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The public can call (828) 264-3850 or email Julia Houck at julia.houck@usda.gov with questions and concerns. USDA/NRCS will conduct business by phone and email. The office will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. but closed to the public. The public can call (828) 719-3386 or contact David Tucker via email at David.Tucker@usda.gov.
Cooperative Extension will conduct business by phone, email and via online resources at watauga.ces.ncsu.edu. The Extension office will be closed to the public but will remain staffed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer phone calls and transfer messages to individual agents. For questions, call (828) 264.3061 or email Jim Hamilton at jim_hamilton@ncsu.edu. Individual Agents can be reached via email via the link above.
Watauga County Soil & Water will be closed to the public. The public can contact Graham Fox at (828) 719-3385 or Graham.Fox@watgov.org and Janie Poe can be reached at (828) 719-3387 or Janie.Poe@watgov.org from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Office staff will come in once per week check mail and conduct any financials. All other work will be done remotely.
￼￼￼The High Country Food Hub will be closed to the public. Customers can order local food online at www.highcountryfoodhub.org from Thursday-Monday at midnight and pick up their order each Wednesday (11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.) outside of the High Country Food Hub (252 Poplar Grove Rd. Boone, NC 28607). Outdoor pickup has been arranged and staff will be available to answer questions from producers and customers. For any questions, email info@brwia.org or call (828) 412-0834.
Additional Food Hub steps to ensure safe practices include:
• The facility is closed to the public and moving interactions with customers outside where customers can keep distance between each other.
• Frequently disinfecting surfaces touched by staff, producers, and customers.
• Maintaining detailed and accurate records of who utilizes the Food Hub
