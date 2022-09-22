“Enoch walked with God: and he was not; for God took him.” Genesis 5.24
We are blessed to live in a beautiful place to walk and hike. Dozens of people walk by my house daily on their way to walk around Bass Lake or any part of the Moses Cone estates 27 miles of carriage roads. Walking is said to be one of the best ways to exercise.
My cousin, that I fondly call my brother from another mother, is a “walker”. There is rarely a day goes by that he doesn’t get a walk in. To say he walks is an understatement! Matter of fact, inspired by the movie “The Way” starring Charlie Sheen and his son, Emilio Estevez, and learning that this walk was made by St. James, one of the first pilgrims to make this walk, spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
After months of study and preparation, on June 1, 2014 he left St. Jean, France, which is at the base of the French Pyrenees and walked what is called the El Camino de Santiago, more commonly referred to as “The Way”. He started at the base and walked up and over the mountain, down the other side. Thirty three days later, on July 3, after walking 500 miles or 790 kilometers he arrived in Santiago de Compostela, Spain. He received a beautiful certificate that only the most adventurous and dedicated walkers receive.
Along his journey he met many interesting people. Some walked a few miles, some walked portions of the walk, and there were some that had walked the entire El Camino more than once! He shared a conversation that he had with a nun that had walked the El Camino more than twenty times! Bits of wisdom that she shared was to “not pack our fears” and “we need to lighten our load.” What beautiful counsel for our everyday life!
Walking is a wonderful way to spend time with someone you love, away from the noise and distractions of life. Taking a walk with someone lets you have uninterrupted conversation and share with each other the details of the day.
I have always been fascinated with our scripture today. The wording is so profound. Genesis 5 recounts the descendants of Adam and his son Seth. On down the ancestral line, Enoch is the only one that we are not given a date for his death. Everyone else in the line before him had died, but Enoch was simply taken away by God and did not experience death.
Enoch shared a close communion with God. Two separate times in this short passage it tells us that Enoch walked with God. If you read the entire passage it indicates that God made Himself known to Enoch in a special way. God wants for us to walk with Him and seek His counsel for our lives.
As we have just experienced hearing so much about Queen Elizabeth’s legacy, what a legacy Enoch has to be remembered as someone who walked with God. Are you walking with Him today? Are you spending uninterrupted time with Him away from the noise and distractions of life? Make time today to walk with Him through reading His Word and through prayer. Each day we should ask the Father to walk with us so that we may feel His closeness to us.
Well, it’s time for us to get walking! God may not grant us the blessing of taking us like He did Enoch, but He promises to take in His time. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray for those who are experiencing to loss of a loved one. Keep pray for those battling cancer and other serious illnesses. Pray for our country that needs prayer more than ever. Pray for our world’s situation. Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Pray for those who need salvation! As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those with the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Sarah McLane and Madison Cook on Sept. 22, to Mary Espinosa on September 23, to Mary Stephens on Sept. 24, to Alice Crocker on Sept. 25, to Scott Glaze and Deb Dinger on Sept. 26, and to Jackie Kohler Wilson and Lisle Snyder on Sept. 27. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Mitch and Page Abernethy on Sept. 27. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Patience is the ability to count down before blasting off!”
