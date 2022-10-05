“And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures.”
I Corinthians 15:4
My brother Mikey has no concept of time. He focuses on what is going to happen and has difficulty waiting for events to happen. So, with that in mind, he has been waiting anxiously since mid-July for me to take him to the beach. Time has clicked by slowly for him. Plans were made and in his mind there was no turning back. It was time!
I was a captive audience as I sat in my beach chair. I sat while Mikey stood in the surf for hours just watching the waves come up over his feet. He would not sit in the water or in a beach chair. He stood patiently as the never ending roll and roar of the waves crashed on the shore. Beachgoers and sunbathers went about their vacations around us as time continued to tick by. He seemed lost in this time.
I watched as Mikey rocked back and forth with the breaking of the waves. Calmness and peace washed over his entire being as he watched the never-ending tide. I thought and prayed for him and asked God to continue to bless him with this peace, joy and solitude that was enveloping him. I gazed around at the sand and reflected on the promise of God to Abraham that He would give him the descendants as numerous as sand on the shore. This time, time that Mikey had waited so long for, was sacred to him.
This special time came and went. Now, time is marching on to the holidays which are coming soon. People young and old will count down the days until Christmas morning. Adults will check off shopping days, while children will start marking the calendar until stockings are filled and presents are unwrapped. They will wake up early on Christmas morning, filled with anticipation and wondering, “Is it time?”
From creation until Jesus’ birth, scripture tells the story of the coming King – the long awaited one. All of history counted down the day to His coming. At just the right time, He came as the perfect fulfillment of the law. He would be the One who would set His people free. Time would pass and the gospel message – that Jesus died and rose again just as it was prophesied “according to the scriptures”. God’s plan happened just as He said it would.
We can trust God’s plan for us. He keeps His promises. What He says He will do, He will surely accomplish. We can have confidence in Him now, and we can look forward to the time when He will come again to set all things right. God’s timing is perfect. Isn’t it time we trust Him? Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray for those who are experiencing the loss of a loved one. Keep praying for those battling cancer and other serious illnesses. Pray for our country that needs prayer more than ever. Pray for our world’s situation. Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Pray for those who need salvation! As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those with the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Jimmy Love on Oct. 6, to Sean Antone on Oct. 7, to Amy Lyons on Oct. 8, to Jim Veorse on Oct. 9, and to Jenelle McEwin on Oct. 12. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Character is what you possess when you leave, but reputation is what you have when you arrive!”
