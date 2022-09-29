“Therefore we are buried with him by baptism into death: that like as Christ was raised up from the dead by the glory of the Father, even so we also should walk in newness of life.” Romans 6:4
We have all probably heard this statement and most likely you have said it at some time in your life: “A picture is worth a thousand words.”
I’ll admit I am not mechanically minded. If I have purchased something that has to be assembled, I am not the one to put it together! I have to go straight to my husband who is very analytical and handy in that respect. He opens the box, lays out the parts, unfolds the directions with pictures and he is ready for assembly. In minutes (hopefully) I have a functioning item. Pictures help us understand things that can be confusing.
A visual representation not only helps clarify tasks we need to complete but also gives insight into spiritual matters such as baptism. What a blessing it was to get to witness the baptism service at our church last week. A young man and his mother were united in Christ and our church through the baptismal waters. Naturally, pictures were taken to record this momentous occasion.
The apostle Paul used baptism to enlighten us about salvation. When a believer is put under the water, we see the picture of a burial. The death of our old way of life that is focused on sin and self. But the person being baptized also comes out of the water, which is a picture of new life focused on Christ and His kingdom.
Baptism is not a requirement for salvation, but is a requirement in order to be obedient to the Bible. Romans 10:11 says, “For the scripture saith, whosoever believeth on him shall not be ashamed.” The book of Acts reminds us that “They that gladly received His word were baptized.” That brings us to our scripture today. Jesus took on death, burial and resurrection just for us. Our baptism, in His name, honors Him.
Baptism is the initial picture of salvation. Our lives must continue to show the transformation of life in Christ. I thank the Heavenly Father for His salvation that makes it possible for me to live a new life. What picture does our lives show to others? Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray for those who are experiencing the loss of a loved one. Keep praying for those battling cancer and other serious illnesses. Pray for our country that needs prayer more than ever. Pray for our world’s situation. Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Pray for those who need salvation! As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those with the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Hersel Story on Sept. 29, to Randall Townsend and Kathy Byron on Sept. 30, to Linda Gilliland on Oct. 2, to Keith McDonald on Oct. 3, and to Paul Fairbetter and Julie Robertson on Oct. 4. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Keep your lamp trimmed and burning and God will always use it!”
